Windows 11 File Explorer is getting some much-needed improvements. Windows Latest was able to test two new features in Windows 11 Build 22635.4515, which is rolling out to testers in the Beta Channel. In our tests, we noticed that File Explorer lets you open the folder in a new tab and turn off OneDrive backup reminders.

Right now, if you open a folder from the desktop or Start menu while another File Explorer window is already open, it creates a new window each time. This could be annoying if you do not want to clutter desktop with tons of File Explorer windows, especially since some of us have a habit of opening new folders in File Explorer.

Microsoft is testing a new feature that allows the folder to open as a new tab in the existing File Explorer window (just like in a web browser). Better, right? It really depends on what you prefer, but this was one of the most requested features by Windows users, and it’s finally coming to Windows 11.

Here’s a screenshot showing off this new optional feature in File Explorer:

If you still want a new window, you can press the Ctrl key while clicking or double-clicking to open the folder in a separate window.

This means less clutter because you’ll have fewer windows open and more folders neatly organized in tabs inside one File Explorer window.

Now let’s talk about the second noteworthy change in File Explorer

You can now turn off backup reminders in File Explorer

When you open File Explorer in Windows 11, you might see the “Start backup” option in File Explorer’s address bar. It’s a reminder to back up your folder to the cloud (like OneDrive).

Now, you can manage these reminders directly by right-clicking (or pressing and holding) on the “Start backup” button. Two options will appear:

Remind me in 1 month – This snoozes the reminder for a month, so it doesn’t keep bothering you.

Turn off reminder – This disables the reminder for that folder entirely.

These two new controls give you better control over notifications without needing to dig into settings.

Microsoft is testing the updated File Explorer experience in the beta channel of the Windows Insider Program.

In addition to these two features, Microsoft is working on fixing the File Explorer bug where the dropdown menu appears outside the window. We have a GIF of this bug, which is limited to Windows 11 24H2:

As Phantom pointed out on X, the File Explorer improvements have not been turned on by default just yet.

Still, we expect an official announcement soon, likely within the next two weeks, before Microsoft officials head for their fall vacation.

These File Explorer improvements will arrive on Windows 11 24H2 and 23H2.