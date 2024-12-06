Microsoft halts Skype Number service, users cannot buy credits anymore

Skype Number is a great way to purchase a number in any location, receive calls, and even forward it to another number. However, it’s unavailable now. Users are also unable to purchase new Skype Credits anymore, and the official page shows an unavailable message.

Windows Latest spotted this issue on a community post where a user could not purchase credits. He resorted to the community in search of an answer and thought that the location was an issue.

Earlier, the user registered for Skype in Russia more than a decade back and wanted to buy credits in his current location, Brazil. Since Microsoft halted Skype services and purchases in Russia due to countrywide sanctions, the moderator suggested changing the billing address or creating a new account.

But the issue is more complicated than a region-based problem. Skype Number’s official purchase page now displays the “Skype Number is no longer available.’ banner. It suggests purchasing monthly plans instead of credits and using Skype to Skype for free calls.

Microsoft confirmed the Skype changes in a statement to Windows Latest.

Microsoft doesn’t have any other insights to share apart from this one-line statement about Skype Number. The Skype Credits page has a longer statement, “Skype Credit is no longer available. For new purchases, check out the monthly subscriptions or make a free Skype call to anyone anytime.” but lacks details.

When will the Skype Number be back?

We don’t think Skype Number is coming back. Pulling the plug on such a popular service would have some concrete reason behind it. Still, we hate the idea of cornering Skype users to monthly subscriptions instead of credits.

You would think, what’s the difference? The credits have an expiry date of 180 days. So, if you want to make short calls and don’t need continuous service, buying credits is the best option.

The subscription plans are good if you have to talk for long hours, but now there’s no option to choose between two. You’ll have to purchase monthly or bigger plans, which can be expensive depending on the region.

We are expecting Microsoft to elaborate on the reason for discontinuing these two popular Skype features. Until then, use the free app calls.