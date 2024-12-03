Windows 11 has more changes in the pipeline, including an advanced passkey manager, and a modern UI for Ctrl+Alt+Del screen. The Ctrl+Alt+Del screen now follows your accent colour. Modern, right? Well not really, but it’s one of the changes coming to Windows 11 24H2.

Windows Latest has already covered all the new features coming to Windows 11 version 24H2 in December 2024. But there’s more, and you’ll see the changes highlighted in this article sometime in early 2025.

Okay, so first and foremost, Windows 11’s passkey manager is becoming more advanced with a few new toggles. There’s a new “advanced options” page within the passkey setting, which does nothing for the time being, but it could allow you to manage all the devices where the passkey is synced.

Windows passkeys will be synced to these Windows devices when saved with your Microsoft account. You can also access the “Microsoft account encryption passkey.”

Similarly, you’ll be able to access a new “View passkey” dropdown menu that lets you filter passkey. You can filter the list to only view the passkey stored to your Microsoft account, saved locally, or both (it displays everything basically).

I assume Microsoft will be adding more sync controls, including the ability to import credentials from other password managers.

Another notable change in a recent Windows 11 preview update is support for accent-ready Ctrl+Alt+Del screen.

As shown in the above screenshot, Windows 11’s Ctrl+Alt+Del screen now follows the accent colour. In my case, the Windows 11 accent colour is set to some shade of blue, so it’s now applied to the text within that screen.

It’s possible Microsoft will experiment more with the design of the Ctrl-Alt-Del screen in the coming months.

As you already know and as highlighted in the above screenshot, Windows 11’s built-in magnifier has a plus and minus icon to zoom in and zoom out. The catch with this control is that it doesn’t work with a keyboard shortcut, but that’s about to change.

In a recent Windows 11 beta release, Microsoft is introducing a new keyboard shortcut trl + Alt + Minus that allows you to switch between current zoom and 1x. This is a pretty nice change, but it’s only available for some people.

Windows Latest understands the keyboard shortcut will begin rolling out to everyone in early 2025.

In addition to all of these minor quirks, here’s what’s coming to Windows in the next few weeks:

File Explorer external folder links will now open in a new tab instead of a new folder by default.

As noticed by Phantom on X, Recall will be getting “related files” list which appears in the context menu for text detected by Click to Do. Suggests files that seem related (e.g. “cool art” shows files with the word “cool” in them.

What do you want to see next in Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.