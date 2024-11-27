At the Ignite 2024 conference, Microsoft confirmed it’s working on Windows 365 Link, a mini PC that uses Windows 365 to stream a variant of the unreleased Windows CPC/NXT operating system from the cloud. Windows 365 is a service, Windows 365 Link is a device, and Windows CPC/NXT is the OS. It comes with its own wallpapers.

Windows NXT/CPC is part of Microsoft’s broader plan to compete against the likes of ChromeOS by focusing more on web-based components. Unlike the traditional Windows 11 operating system, Windows NXT/CPC is built on top of a web UX. Much of the UX relies on web components and is also lightweight.

Windows NXT/CPC runs on the cloud, and Windows Latest tested an early build of the operating system by converting the leaked files into an ISO and then building it from scratch. As expected, Windows NXT/CPC has its own wallpapers. Microsoft has two wallpapers, one is offered in light mode and another uses darker shades.

I tried these new wallpapers from Windows 365 Link on my desktop, and they look really nice especially the dark theme variant.

As shown in the screenshots of the wallpapers above, the new wallpapers designed for Windows 365 Link feature a distinct visual style compared to the Windows 11 “Bloom” wallpaper.

Windows 365 Link wallpaper has a more consistent blue colour palette with a glossy, glass-like appearance. The swirling shapes are layered and fluid. On the other hand, the “Bloom” wallpaper has a more vibrant mix of colours, including purples, pinks, and blues, and draws inspiration from soft, petal-like forms.

Microsoft also has a Windows 11 wallpaper for Copilot+ PCs, which uses even more vibrant colours. As compared to Windows 11 and Copilot+ PC, Windows 365 Link wallpapers are on the lighter, simpler side with fewer shades of colours.

The Windows 365 wallpapers also have different lighting. The light version has a bright blue background with soft highlights, while the dark version uses a deep blue background with glowing edges.

These new wallpapers feel simple and modern, made for professional use, while the “Bloom” wallpaper was more colourful and artistic.

This makes sense, right? I mean Windows 365 Link mini PCs are designed for professionals and businesses. On the other hand, Windows 11 is for everyone.

If you’re interested, you can try the wallpapers from the following links:

Windows 365 Link – Dark theme variant.

Windows 365 Link – Light theme variant.

Microsoft likes to experiment with new wallpapers for major releases or new product launches to create hype and distinguish one product from another.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we spot more wallpapers in another release of Windows, but for now, that’s all for Windows 365 Live (Windows CPC/NXT). We’ve also shared some screenshots of the unreleased operating system, but it’s currently in the early stage of development, so there’s nothing much to see.