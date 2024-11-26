At the Ignite 2024 conference, Microsoft announced Windows 365 Link, a mini PC that streams Windows from the cloud. While it’s unclear what powers Windows 365 Link inside, it appears to be a new web-based version of Windows, internally referred to as “NXT.” An early build of Windows NXT, also known as Windows CPC, has now been leaked online.

We are not going to share the link to Windows CPC or NXT operating system because it doesn’t work at all (or go past the OOBE screen) and also requires you to be on a Windows 365 subscription (which allows you to stream Windows on the cloud). However, let’s take a look at the new OOBE experience in Windows CPC/NXT/Windows 365 Link OS.

Windows Latest also tried the Windows CPC OS, but it didn’t go beyond the OOBE screen, and we were not able to bypass the Microsoft account or network requirement. As shown in the above or below screenshots, the out-of-box experience (OOBE) of Windows CPC NXT looks more modern and user-friendly compared to Windows 11.

In our tests, Windows Latest noticed that Windows NXT/CPC/Windows 365 Link design feels fresh, with softer, more rounded corners and clean layouts that make everything easier to understand.

It’s also worth noting that the UX here is web-based (using Microsoft Edge components in one or another way).

The interface is simpler, with fewer elements on the screen. For example, the sign-in screen focuses only on what’s needed, removing distractions and making it straightforward for you to log in.

Instead of plain text instructions like in Windows 11, Windows CPC NXT uses colorful and lively visuals, such as icons and folders, to guide you through the steps. The overall design looks smooth.

Speaking of design, which has always been a hot topic when it comes to Windows 11, another big change is the consistency of the UI elements. The settings screen, like the scaling options, blends perfectly with the rest of the interface.

Unlike Windows 11, where some parts still looked like older designs, everything in CPC nXT matches the modern style.

Windows CPC/NXT is very interesting, and Microsoft is believed to be working on an AI-powered Windows NXT where Copilot/AI (Windows Intelligence?) takes the front seat.

However, remember that Windows CPC/NXT or Windows 365 Link is not supposed to replace the traditional Windows experience we love and use. It’s a new category altogether and only for people who prefer to use Windows from anywhere anytime. It’s also part of the company’s broader strategy to take on ChromeOS.

It’s unclear when we’ll learn more about the Windows CPC/NXT, but as Phantom on X pointed out, it is the operating system that powers Windows 365 Link mini PC.

We’ll be sharing more screenshots of Windows NXT/CPC/Windows 365 Link or whatever it is called as we and when we turn on more features.