Windows 11 24H2 has more issues, including compatibility problems with Dell and Asus PCs, which might also affect users with other hardware. According to Dell, Windows 11 24H2 causes a problem where shutdown does not work correctly, which means your PC would not shutdown properly or go into sleep.

First spotted by Windows Latest and confirmed by Dell in an additional statement, Windows 11 24H2 hibernation and shutdown do not work. This happens only when the Dell Encryption app is installed, and you upgrade to Windows 11 24H2.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has not placed any upgrade safeguard old, which means devices are still being offered Windows 11 24H2 with incompatible software. Thankfully, Dell is looking into the issue and has already rolled out a new version of Dell Encryption, which will be downloaded and installed automatically to apply the fixes.

In a support document first spotted by Windows Latest, Dell confirmed that “when Dell Encryption v11.10 is installed on Windows 11 24H2 the Hibernate function does not put the computer into hibernation, and shutdown does not shut the computer down.

“Dell Encryption v11.9 and earlier are not compatible with 24H2 and should not be installed to those computers,” the company added.

As soon as Dell notices that you have outdated OEM software, it will try to update it so you do not run into issues with Windows 11 24H2.

It’s unclear if Windows 11 24H2 has similar issues with other encryption software. For those unaware, Windows 11 24H2 turns on Bitlocker encryption by default on clean installations, regardless of the Windows edition you own.

Dolby Digital stops working after Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 24H2 changes how the Dolby Audio system works. As previously reported by Windows Latest, Windows 11’s 2024 update deletes the Dolby audio decoders, which means audio would not play on some devices if they aren’t prepared for this change, especially when you clean install the OS.

Microsoft confirmed to Windows Latest that Dolby Audio decoders are no longer preinstalled in Windows, starting with Windows 11 24H2. I was able to test and confirm this change, which is applied only to fresh installations.

First spotted by Windows Latest, Asus has acknowledged this change as a known issue and promised its commitment to “exceptional audio quality”.

Asus has requested users to manually install Dolby Digital (also known as Dolby AC-3) and Dolby Digital Plus (also known as Enhanced AC-3, E-AC-3) if they do not have the drivers after Windows 11 2024 Update.

To restore Dolby audio on your ASUS device, first check if your product supports Dolby audio by visiting the ASUS official website or checking the MyASUS app.

If your device supports Dolby audio and came with an ASUS factory-installed Windows system, the Dolby audio decoders are already included in the pre-installed audio drivers, so no action is needed.

If your device didn’t come with a factory-installed Windows system, you need to download the audio drivers for your specific model from the ASUS support site. After installing the drivers, connect your device to the internet, and the Dolby audio decoders will automatically download from the Microsoft Store.

These steps were previously not required because Windows 11 shipped with required Dolby drivers, but that’s no longer the case starting 24H2.