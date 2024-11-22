Windows 11 KB5046732 is here if you’re on version 23H2 or 22H2, and there’s a lot to talk about this update. This is one of the biggest optional updates for Windows 11 23H2, and you can install it via Windows Update like every other updates. For those who prefer the manual installation route, Microsoft has also published direct download links for KB5046732 .msu.

KB5046732 is an optional update for Windows 11 23H2. If you’re on Windows 11 24H2, you’ll be getting Windows 11 KB5046740, which is also an optional update. While the features are mostly identical, Windows 11 24H2 has more changes than 23H2 for apparent reasons. Regardless, these updates are optional, and they do not install automatically.

If you check for updates or when the toggle to get the latest updates is turned on, you’ll see the following patch: “2024-11 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046732)” with an option to “Download & Install” or close (skip the update).

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5046732

Windows 11 KB5046732 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM | Microsoft Update Catalag.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4541

Installing KB5046732 advances Windows 11 23H2 to Windows 11 Build 22631.4541 and adds a lot of changes.

One of the changes you would overlook after the update is related to the “Tailored Experiences” feature, which has been renamed “Personalized Offers” and moved to the Privacy & Security section under Recommendations and Offers.

You can turn off the option to share data about your device if you prefer more privacy.

Similarly, touchscreen settings now let you disable edge gestures, and mouse options include controls for pointer precision and scroll direction, all accessible directly in the settings menu.

1. Changes to the taskbar

Windows 11 KB5046732 shows a compact date and time format by default. If “Do Not Disturb” is turned on, the notification bell icon disappears, but you can still view messages by clicking the clock.

If you prefer the full date and time or want to see the bell icon again, you can adjust these settings in the menu by right-clicking the taskbar clock or notification area.

2. File Explorer now brings Android closer

You can now share content to an Android device straight from File Explorer’s context menu or the desktop. This requires Phone Link to be installed and set up.

The update also fixes spacing issues in the left pane and ensures the search box displays properly in smaller windows.

3. Start Menu and other improvements

After the update, we noticed that Pinned apps in the Start menu now show jump lists when you right-click them, making navigation faster. Additionally, holding Shift and CTRL while clicking a jump list item opens it as an administrator.

Also, the Dynamic Lighting Settings page now displays placeholder messages if no compatible devices are connected. New directional options for lighting effects, such as Forward and Backward, have also been added.

In Task Manager, disconnect and log-off dialogs now support dark mode, and you can see disk types listed in the Performance section.

Here’s the complete list of improvements in Windows 11 KB5046732 23H2:

Improved audio streaming for Bluetooth LE devices like hearing aids.

Fixed a bug that caused the mouse to unlock from game windows when using multiple monitors.

Addressed problems with Windows activation after motherboard replacements.

Resolved issues with IPP USB printers that caused Windows to freeze.

Windows Search now runs certain processes in more secure containers.

This update is optional and rolling out gradually. You can install it by checking for updates in your system settings. If the update isn’t available yet, it may still be in the process of rolling out.