Windows 11 KB5046696 is a new update available only for Windows 11 24H2’s Enterprise edition, but unlike other monthly updates, this one is based on a new concept called “hotpatch” where a reboot is not required to apply the improvements. This release does not have anything new because it only appears to be testing the hotpatch feature.

Microsoft has been using hotpatching for Windows Server for the past two years and is now expanding the feature to Windows 11 24H2. However, it will be limited to the Enterprise LTSC edition for now. Windows Latest reached out to Microsoft to understand when hotpatching could arrive for Pro or Home, but the company had nothing to share.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that KB5046696 (OS Build 26100.2240) applies only to Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 (24H2) and does not require a reboot. In a support document, Microsoft noted that “KB5046696 makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality.”

However, Microsoft won’t tell us what has changed. Also, the servicing stack update (SSU) for your operating system will be updated with the hotpatch update.

I tried the update and did not notice any changes, but what stood out to me was that the update did not require a system reboot.

As soon as I checked for updates, “November 19, 2024—Hotpatch public preview KB5046696” showed up for download, and it started downloading. Then, when I went back to the Windows Update page, it was automatically installed.

Windows 11 did not ask me to reboot the system or anything. The update finished in the background.

Hotpatching could be the game changer moment for Windows Update

Could this be the future of Windows Updates? It’s possible, but the catch with hotpatching is that it’s not available for all types of updates.

Microsoft will only use the hotpatch to protect your PC against cyberattacks and other minor security issues without disrupting your work.

How does hotpatching works? According to the documentation seen by Windows Latest, autopatching patches the in-memory code of active processes, which allows Windows to keep running while it’s getting updated. It does not affect the app or running processes, but hotpatching needs a baseline.

A baseline is generally a month cumulative update for Windows 11, which still requires a reboot. Hotpatching is built around that monthly cumulative. Minor updates released after the baseline (Patch Tuesday) update would be based on hotpatching idea, and will not require a system reboot.

However, non-security updates or major unplanned fixes still require traditional updates with a system restart.

It’s unclear when the hotpatching will begin rolling out to consumer editions of Windows 11. For now, Microsoft plans to focus only on Enterprises and Windows Server.

Do you like the idea of hotpatching? Let us know in the comments below.