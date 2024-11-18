Windows 11 24H2 is supposed to get better with the new cumulative updates, but that’s not the case. Many users have flagged that Windows 11 KB5046617 (24H2) fails to install due to different error messages, but even those who have installed the November 2024 Patch Tuesday update are running into major issues.

Windows Latest has already reported about an issue where some people get “Get a newer version of Windows” error in Windows 11 23H2 after KB5046633. While that issue was limited to Windows 11 23H2, Windows 11 24H2 has its own share of problems after KB5046617.

Windows 11 KB5046617 installation fails most of the time due to 0x800f0991 and 0x800f0922 errors, which do not tell us what went wrong. But that’s not all. In addition to installation errors, Windows updates could stop going beyond 37% or 40% and fail with one of the errors.

“I am unable to install the update KB5046617 for Windows 11 24H2. The installation consistently fails at 35% with the error code 0x800f0922. I have tried multiple troubleshooting step,” one of the users told Windows Latest.

“Have tried stopping the services and renaming the Windows Update folders and restarting the services and retrying, also tired and failed again after running the Windows Update Automated Diagnostic which found a problem and tried to fix but it failed again. The update progresses to 35% and then fails with the error 0x800f0922,” another user noted.

According to Feedback Hub reports, some users also noticed that the updates do install, but when they go to settings, the Windows Update page says the updates have failed.

As I mentioned above, what’s particularly annoying with these errors is that it’s impossible to figure out what went wrong and what you can be done to install the November 2024 Patch Tuesday, which is mandatory for everyone.

Windows Update will continue to attempt the installation whether you like it or not. While you do have the option to pause updates, it’s not recommended.

In our tests, we have observed that updates do install manually when we use .msu from Microsoft Update Catalog. Here’s what you can do:

Go to Microsoft Update Catalog and search for KB5046617. From there, click Download next to the listed update. Open the .msu link in a new tab, and download the file. Double-tap the .msu file to install the patch.

Issues in Windows 11 KB5046617

KB5046617 was supposed to fix the long-standing Alt-Tab issue in Windows 11 24H2? That doesn’t appear to be the case, at least for some users.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Alt-Tab no longer shows a black or blank screen when switching between apps or games, but in some cases, you might still run into the issue.

Then there are also reports of issues with HDR in games, where colours appear overly bright or have a reddish tint. Another notable but isolated issue in Windows 11’s 24H2 November Patch is that some systems crash randomly, especially when playing games.

Here’s the full list of issues flagged in Windows 11 KB5046617 by some users, but remember that these are some isolated cases only, and we don’t think they’re widespread:

Random performance issues and BSODs.

Taskbar icons disappearing after waking the system from sleep or restart. Windows Latest was able to confirm this issue, and another bug where File Explorer menu opens in a opposite direction is still not patched.

USB devices connected via hubs suddenly stop working after updates.

Some Lenovo laptops had issues with keyboards and touchpads after updates, fixed by disabling Fast Startup.

Icons in File Explorer and desktop are resized incorrectly.

There are other bugs, too, but Windows Latest understands that the ones in the above list affect more users than other problems.

How is Windows 11’s November patch doing for you? Let us know in the comments below.