Windows 11 KB5046633 is now available as the monthly November 2024 security patch for 23H2 users. While the update is rolling out via Windows Update, impatient users or those who own multiple PCs can use the direct download links for KB5046633 offline installer (.msu) available on the Microsoft Update Catalog.

KB5046633 is a mandatory security update and as is the case with Patch Tuesday updates, you get all the improvements that were a part of the last month’s optional update. Two features stand out among the long list of improvements, the ability to ditch the Copilot key and a slight change for the Start menu.

If you have a Windows 11 PC with a physical Copilot key, you can map it to another shortcut. We spotted it in a preview build a few months back, and the change is finally here in 23H2. Simply put, you can set it to launch any app of your choice or open the Windows search. The latter is useless because you can easily search for anything in the Start menu.

Adding an extra Copilot key was unnecessary, but it served Microsoft’s Copilot branding and is now useless because we have a vacant shortcut for Cortana. To change the key behavior, go to Personalization > Text input > Customize Copilot key on the keyboard option and pick either Custom or Search option from the list.

For now, the setting appears on Windows 11 PC without a Copilot key. Tweaking it doesn’t have an impact because the PC doesn’t have a physical key.

This November security update changes the naming of the All Apps section to All. We don’t like the change because it’s more confusing. Also, we are still waiting for the Grid and Category layouts for the Start menu.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5046633

Windows 11 KB5046633 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM | Microsoft Update Catalog.

Since Windows 11 KB5046633 is a mandatory security update, it’ll automatically install on your 23H2 PC. If the update fails to install or isn’t available, you can use the above direct download link to update your PC manually.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4460

KB5046633 will bump up your PC’s build to Windows 11 Build 22631.4460. There are some improvements that are a part of the gradual rollout phase and will arrive a little late on your PC.

It includes a new Narrator shortcut key to help you copy its speech to the clipboard. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X combination to use the copy feature. Moreover, you can read emails in the new Outlook app, which wasn’t possible before.

This update patches a Microsoft Teams bug that stopped you from joining a meeting via Outlook reminders. It also fixes a Modern Standby bug that dranied more battery instead of conserving it.

Here’s a list of some problems patched in Windows 11 KB5046633:

The “I forgot my PIN” option didn’t work in Windows Hello mode.

The Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controller weren’t detected in the webview2 apps.

Bluetooth apps stopped working due to memory leaks.

Using vmswitch in a virtual machine triggered BSODs.

While the Patch Tuesday updates aim to fix bugs, they often introduce new ones, like the dual-boot bug for Linux. We’ll keep testing the build for any new troubles.