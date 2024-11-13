Windows 11 KB5046633 (23H2) has an issue where it could incorrectly warn that “Your version of Windows has reached the end of service” and you need to “Get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date“. You’ll see the following message when you go to the Windows Update page (I’m attaching a screenshot for your reference).

Microsoft support representative confirmed to Windows Latest that today’s end of support Windows update notification is a bug.

While Windows 11 24H2 is indeed the newest version, Windows 11 23H2 remains supported until November 11, 2025. Microsoft’s official documentation shows that support for Windows 11 version 23H2 will end on November 11, 2025, for Home and Pro. On the other hand, Enterprise and Education remains supported until Nov 10, 2026.

This means after that date, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates, bug fixes, or support for older PCs.

However, after installing Windows 11 23H2 Patch Tuesday KB5046633, which began rolling out on November 12’s morning, many users told Windows Latest that they were seeing alerts saying, “Get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date. Your version of Windows has reached the end of service.”

“I’m on Windows 11 23H2, which is still supported, why do I suddenly see a message saying that this is End of Service,” one of the users noted in a post. “Installed KB5045935, KB5046633 now Windows Update says “Get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date,” another user noted.

This “warning” still has the “Check for updates” button, which is causing confusion for users who already have the latest version of Windows 11.

If you also see the error, you’re not alone. Thousands of users have the problem. Windows Latest was able to confirm this issue in our own tests and saw the same incorrect alerts, even on fully updated systems.

A Microsoft support representative confirmed to Windows Latest that Windows 11 23H2’s “Your version of Windows has reached the end of service” alert is a known issue currently being investigated and will be fixed automatically via a server-side update.

“This is just a reporting bug on our side”, a Microsoft support representative told Windows Latest.

I am told that the Windows Update error/warning will automatically disappear within the next few hours. However, logging out of your account or restarting your system may speed up the process.

KB5046633 is November 2024’s mandatory security update and it has tons of decent fixes, including fix for an issue that causes excessive battery power usage if you device has Modern Standby feature. It also added an option to change the Copilot key to do something else, such as open Windows Search.

It’s unclear how an update like KB5046633 caused Windows Update to incorrectly warn people, but you can safely ignore the alert and check back the Windows Update page later.