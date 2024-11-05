All Microsoft and Windows apps mostly have AI, whether it’s Photos, Paint, or Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. Windows Latest has already shared our closer look at Copilot inside PowerPoint, Word or Excel. Up until now, Copilot integration has been limited, but Windows 11’s Word is now getting a new look to make room for AI.

As shown in the below screenshot, Microsoft is exploring a new UI fro AI-powered Copilot feature in Word for Windows 11. While the toolbar sitll has the Copilot button in addition to formatting and editing tools, Microsoft is adding suggestinos below the header.

Depending on the type of document you’ve opened, Copilot provides suggestions like writing an article, drafting an email, or summarizing a file. These options appear at the top of the document, so you can easily choose what you’d like to do with the document.

In the above example, below the suggestions, there is a text box labeled “Describe what you’d like to write.” Here, you can type your own ideas, and the AI will help generate content based on that.

Microsoft officials confirmed to Windows Latest that it was exploring a new UI for Copilot integration in Word, but people will need Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription to use the feature.

Previously, Microsoft required you to hover over the text field or select texts to write an edit using Copilot.

Microsoft is now making it a lot easier and it’s also pretty clear that the company wants more people to use Copilot when working with Word on Windows 11.