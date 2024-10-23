Mobile browsers have evolved for the better, but very few offer a crucial feature – extensions. Microsoft Edge on Android has been testing extension support for some time now, and it recently added a few more to the list. Until now, we only had a few extensions in the Canary and stable version.

As noticed by Windows Latest reader, Leo on Reddit, Microsoft Edge extension change has been quietly updated in Canary for Android. There is a new flag titled “Extension V3” in the experimental section. Its description reveals that enabling the flag adds a few more extensions to the list.

Previously, Windows Latest covered the extension version “v2” when it debuted for Edge Canary. It added the functionality to install multiple extensions at once.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the vhe Version “V3” retains the parallel install feature. We enabled it by opening the edge://flags/ section, setting the Android V3 flag to Enabled, and restarting the browser.

Then, we installed ScriptCat and Violentmonkey simultaneously, and there were no issues.

Windows Latest observed that as many as nine new extensions have been added with the V3 version:

NordVPN – The official NordVPN extensions to switch IP addresses.

– The official NordVPN extensions to switch IP addresses. Touch VPN – A very popular free VPN software on the Chrome store.

– A very popular free VPN software on the Chrome store. Browsec VPN – Another free VPN alternative for Edge mobile that we first tried in 2016.

– Another free VPN alternative for Edge mobile that we first tried in 2016. Sponsor block for YouTube – Escape the promotional stuff while watching YouTube videos in Edge.

– Escape the promotional stuff while watching YouTube videos in Edge. AIXDownloader – Downloads media files from websites.

– Downloads media files from websites. FetchV Video downloader for m3u8 – Works like AIXDownloader and can extract media from sites in multiple formats.

– Works like AIXDownloader and can extract media from sites in multiple formats. AdGuard VPN – A freeware extension for Edge with an optional paid program.

– A freeware extension for Edge with an optional paid program. Violentmonkey – Run scripts on websites to improve their functionality.

– Run scripts on websites to improve their functionality. ScriptCat – An alternative to Violenmonkey to run user scripts.

So, among the nine new extensions, four are VPNs, two are script runners, two help you download files from webpages, and one’s useful to turn off YouTube ads and clutter.

More extensions, but when?

Microsoft is adding extensions for mobile users, but not at the pace we expected.

You can still forcefully install any extensions using our guide. You’ll have to enable the Developer options for Edge and then add the extensions.

But we advise against it because it’ll crash your Microsoft Edge, and unoptimized extensions don’t work well. It could be a while before you can grab any Edge web store extensions and run them in the mobile browser.