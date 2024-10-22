Windows 10 KB5045594 update is now available as an optional update for everyone willing to manually install it. It’s available via Windows Update, but as always, Microsoft has also posted direct download links for the KB5045594 offline installer (.msu) on the Microsoft Update Catalog.

This is an important release because it fixes an issue where the Windows 11 upgrade crashes Windows 10 with BSOD. This update fixes issues related to the Start menu, printers, virtual machines, and more.

One of the noticeable changes is the introduction of a new account manager on the Start menu. You’ll now find the option to switch users by selecting the ellipses (…) next to “Sign out.” Additionally, the “Lock” option has been relocated to the power menu. However, this new feature will be gradually rolled out, meaning not everyone will see it immediately.

If you want to try Windows 10 KB5045594, go to Settings > Security & Updates section and click the Check for updates button.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5045594

Windows 10 KB5045594 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.5073

Windows 10 Build 19045.5073 also tackles issues for users with Multi-Function Printers (MFPs).

Some users experienced unwanted network command text being printed when using a USB connection, which has now been fixed.

Additionally, a problem where the scanner driver wouldn’t install via USB has also been addressed.

For those using virtual machines, a stop error caused by vmswitch when using Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine has been resolved. This issue occurred when one of the virtual switches used single root input/output virtualization (SR-IOV).

The most interesting fixes are related to errors while upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, this update offers relief. A race condition that caused the stop error 0x3B during the upgrade process has now been fixed.

Here’s the full list of changes in Windows 10 KB5045594 update:

For those using WebView2 apps, a problem where Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers weren’t detected has been corrected.

This update also addresses a known issue with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), where users faced a black screen and trouble signing out.

If you’re interested in installing the update, remember that it’s optional and won’t be automatically downloaded. To apply it, go to the Windows Update section in Settings, check for updates, and select “Download & Install.”

Otherwise, you can wait for these fixes to be included in the next cumulative update.