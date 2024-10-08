Windows 11 KB5044285 update is now available for 23H2 and 22H2. This is the October 2024 Patch Tuesday mandatory release for Windows 11. Microsoft has published the update via Windows Update and Windows Update for Servers, but there are also direct download links for KB5044285 offline installers in .msu format.

It includes all the fixes and improvements of the September 2024 optional update. It also fixes the abrupt restart and BSOD errors that crept in the optional update. KB5044285 will automatically download and install and will require a restart.

You can manually check for it by navigating to Windows Update > Check for updates section. It’ll bump your PC to build 22631.4317. Before discussing the changes in detail, let’s discuss the direct download links for the offline (.msu) installer files published by Microsoft.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5044285

Windows 11 KB5044285 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM-64 | Microsoft Update Catalog.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4317

Unlike its Windows 11 24H2 counterpart, October 2024 update for Windows 11 23h2 (KB5044285) skips a few changes found it its successor. However, it shares some improvements for the Taskbar, Start Menu, and Lock screen.

The Sign-out button is now prominently visible in the Account Manager. To switch users, you must click the ellipses (…) button to reveal the available user accounts.

The Start menu or Taskbar search results now have a file-sharing option. There is no need to visit the location in File Explorer to share it; you can do it directly from here. Windows Share gets rid of the search box at the top.

You can also manage your Copilot Pro subscription settings from the Accounts page in the Settings app.

The Delivery Optimization Settings page now conforms to the Windows 11 UI instead of the old design.

There aren’t any known issues in this update, at least for now. We’ll keep you updated about the installation, performance, and any other major bugs in KB5044285.