The September 2024 optional update for Windows 11 devices is available now. KB5043145 adds a new file-sharing feature to the Taskbar’s search box, improves UI in certain settings app pages and the Start menu, and makes some tweaks to the lock screen.

Since it’s an optional update, Microsoft won’t force it on your Windows 11 PC. You can install it if you like to get a good idea of what’s coming with the next Patch Tuesday update. Visit the Windows Update page in the Settings app and click on Check for updates.

If you don’t see the update there, you can use Microsoft’s offline installer (.msu) file to update your PC manually.

This optional update moves your PC to build 22631.4249. Before discussing the changes in the update, let’s check the download links first.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5043145

Windows 11 KB5043145 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and ARM | Microsoft Update Catalog.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4249

KB5043145 upgrades the search box functionality on the Taskbar. If you search for any file using it, you’ll find a share option in the right pane. So, you don’t need to open the File Explorer and then share the file. In addition, Windows Share doesn’t have the search box anymore.

You’ll also find a surprising change on the lock screen. Earlier, if you locked your PC while playing music, a small control center appeared in the bottom right corner of the lock screen. Now, it’ll appear in the center for a more uniform look.

The account manager in the Start menu pushes the Sign-out button to the front for better access. You don’t have to hunt for it in the context menu and can sign out quickly.

You can also manage the Copilot Pro subscription on the Accounts page of the Settings app.

Lastly, the new update brings the Delivery Optimization Settings page UI to modern standards. Most of these new features are in a gradual rollout phase, so you won’t get them immediately.

The update fixes a few troubles with the Task Manager and Edge, but there aren’t any other major known issues so far. Microsoft has resolved the dual-boot SBAT bug with this update.