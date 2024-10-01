Perplexity isn’t as big as OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the AI market, but it still has many good features to offer, including a full-fledged AI-powered podcast feature. Microsoft Copilot is taking notes from Perplexity’s idea and rolling out a new feature called “Copilot Daily,” a “news presenter.”

First, let’s talk about Perplexity’s idea. Perplexity’s AI podcast feature is called Discover Daily, and it’s an AI-generated podcast that reads aloud news articles. These AI podcasts are published daily, and they have episodes with more than 8 minutes in length. The Perplexity Discover Daily has two AI hosts, and it’s powered by ElevenLabs’s AI.

Perplexity’s Discover Daily is based on its Discover feed, which has headlines on top stories from well-known news publications. A similar feature is coming to Copilot, but it’s somewhat different and surprisingly called “Copilot Daily.”

Windows Latest tested the feature as part of Copilot’s revamp. I’ve already discussed the Copilot revamp, but in case you missed it, Copilot’s new UI is similar to Pi AI (where Microsoft is an investor).

The new Copilot is on par with ChatGPT in terms of website and model performance, and it also ships with up to four voices.

You’ll be able to interact with Copilot using your voice, but the most interesting part of the integration is “Copilot Daily”.

Copilot Daily is a 100% AI-generated daily news podcast that highlights the best and most interesting news headlines from publications like Reuters. It appears to be a short 3-4 minutes of podcast, which starts at 30:00 and ends at 34:00.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that the Copilot Daily podcast audio begins playback at a timestamp of 30:00 (or 30 minutes and 0 seconds). The total duration is displayed on the far right side of the progress bar.

The interface has bubble, which represent different news segments, and each of them gets spoken one after the other. For example, one bubble might start at 30:00, and collapse after the audio of that story ends. Then, the next news bubble might begin at 30:25, and it goes on for the four minutes.

You also have a play/pause button. The buttons on the left and right of the play button allow you to jump forward or backward through the audio, skipping to previous or next stories.

It looks like the AI podcast feature probably reads a set of news stories that are grouped into a longer audio segment.

Windows Latest understands that Copilot Daily could be personalized based on your interest, and summaries are drawn from publications.

It’s an interesting idea, and you can switch between the four voices – Meadow, Wave, Grove, and Canyon.

Copilot Daily is limited to English (US/UK) for now, but support for additional languages could be added in future.