Windows 11 24H2 will migrate several Control Panel features to the Settings app. The next version upgrade of Windows 11 intends to add new settings as well. In new preview builds, Microsoft is testing a feature that lets you control how the mouse scroll wheel works. This will likely arrive with the Windows 11 2024 Update.

We installed the Windows 11 Build 26252 and tested the Mouse settings. After installing the update, Windows Latest spotted a new “Scrolling direction” option at the bottom of the scrolling section. By default, when you scroll down using your mouse’s scroll wheel, the page scrolls down.

But now you can reverse the direction with the “Down motion scrolls up” option. After enabling it, scrolling down navigates the page/menu upwards. It feels weird and takes some time getting used to, but at least the Redmond giant is trying to give options, even if the scrolling upwards option appeals to a smaller audience.

Earlier, Windows users had to resort to registry tweaks to change the scrolling direction. That was an inconvenient way to change such a trivial setting, but the Windows 11 24H2 update will fix it when it arrives (hopefully in the last quarter of 2024).

Note that the touchpad users never faced this problem because they had a scrolling direction option in the settings.

Now, both external mouse users and touchpad users can control the scrolling direction function in Windows 11.

24H2 migrates multiple Control Panel features

The current state of Windows 11 is messy.

Many options listed in the Settings app redirect to Control Panel pages or applets. But Microsoft is trying to fix this problem.

Multiple power options are now available in the Settings app. You can easily adjust color profiles and other accessibility features via the Settings app. Still, there is a lot of work to be done, and the next update won’t get rid of the Control Panel for good.

Windows Latest previously reported about a Pointer indicator feature that shipped with a preview build. We were surprised that Microsoft scrapped the feature because it no longer exists in the Mouse or Accessibility settings, but a future cumulative update will likely bring it back.

The pointer indicator is a handy feature that makes it easy to locate the mouse cursor on the display, especially for users with vision troubles.

If you can’t wait for the feature to return in preview builds, you can still use it by downloading PowerToys.