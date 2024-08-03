Windows 11 24H2 ships with version 3.2 of the Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM), which has significant improvements for gaming, but Microsoft’s support document (first spotted by Windows Latest) also points to NPU optimization. According to Microsoft, WDDM 3.2 is the first release to optimize NPU performance, which benefits Copilot and Recall.

Microsoft believes that parallel processing of graphics or NPU-intensive tasks is necessary. In addition, the need to handle large datasets is at an all-time high, which is why Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 24H2 with NPU-optimized WDDM 3.2.

As per the support document spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is adding a “dirty bit tracking” feature, which makes it faster to move data between systems when virtual machines are migrated. In the case of NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which is used for AI integration in NPU-based PCs, it helps the chip by speeding up data transfers.

This allows the AI tasks to run smoothly. Of course, these changes also help with gaming, including reduced latency in some configurations.

“Dirty bit tracking” is primarily designed to maintain the performance of VRAM (video memory) when data is transferred between physical hosts during the migration of VMs. In gaming, it could lead to reduced lag and better performance when a game server or instance is moved to another location.

The changelog of WDDM 3.2 is quite complex and confusing, but it mostly helps with the performance of games and AI tasks.

Let me break down the significant changes and then compare the changelog for GPU and NPU in the following table:

Dirty Bit Tracking: In theory, this is supposed to speed up moving data between computers, but the real-life scenario of Dirty Bit Tracking is unclear in gaming. It could possibly help with latency issues.

Live Migration of Different GPU-P Devices: This change is designed to reduce downtime when moving game or AI tasks, so it’s again something that only chipmakers can explore and not something an end user can control.

GPU Native Fence Synchronization Object: This basically reduces load on the CPU by allowing the GPU to handle engine-to-engine synchronization. When the CPU load is reduced, and GPU takes over the task, the overall performance of your device could improve.

Conditional Interrupt Notification: Saves power.

Fence Value Storage in GPU’s Local Memory: Speeds up game responses.

User-Mode Work Submission (In-Progress): Sends tasks directly to the GPU, making processing faster.

D3D12 Video Encoding DDI Extension: Supports better video quality in games.TDR (Timeout Detection and Recovery) Debugging: Improves stability and debugging for games.

Windows Latest has also created a table that explains how the WDDM 3.2 helps GPU and NPU in Windows 11 24H2.

New features in Windows 11 24H2 WDDM 3.2 for GPU and NPU

Feature Helps GPU (Gaming) Helps NPU Dirty Bit Tracking Reduces lag during server migrations Speeds up data transfers for AI tasks Live Migration of Different GPU-P Devices Minimizes game interruptions during resource movement Reduces downtime during AI task migrations GPU Native Fence Synchronization Object Improves game rendering and performance Enhances synchronization and power efficiency – GPU Wait on Monitored Fence Value Smoother game graphics Faster processing without CPU involvement – Conditional Interrupt Notification Better performance and battery life Saves power efficiently – Fence Value Storage in GPU’s Local Memory Faster game responses Speeds up synchronization processes User-Mode Work Submission (In-Progress) Faster and smoother game graphics Reduces delays in AI task processing D3D12 Video Encoding DDI Extension Supports better video encoding for games NA Feature Support Detection Helps identify supported features for gaming NA TDR (Timeout Detection and Recovery) Debugging Provides better stability and debugging for games NA

It is worth noting that these improvements work only with WDDM 3.2 compatible GPU and NPU drivers.

Windows 11 24H2 with WDDM 3.2 is available for Copilot+ PCs only, but our sources have indicated that the big feature update will begin shipping to consumers with Intel and AMD hardware by the end of September.