Windows 10 is supposed to be on the back burner, but that doesn’t appear to be the case after Panos Panay’s departure. After installing the Windows 10 KB5037849 optional update, I noticed that Microsoft added Windows 11’s Mobile Devices feature to Windows 10, giving you instant access to photos you captured on your phone.

After installing the optional update, you’ll notice the new “Mobile Devices” page. As shown in the screenshot above, when you toggle the feature, you’ll first be asked to “Download and install Cross Device Experience Host” from the Microsoft Store. This package was previously exclusive to Windows 11 but is now also available on Windows 10.

You’ll also need a Microsoft account to get started, but this feature doesn’t require setting up a Phone Link app.

After linking your phone and Microsoft account, you can click “Manage Devices” to enable “Get new photo notifications” feature.

For now, this integration is limited to photos, and you’ll only get a new notification whenever you capture a screenshot on your Android phone.

Your mobile photos will automatically appear as a notification on Windows 10, and you can open the notification in a Snipping Tool.

For example, when I clicked the notification after capturing a screenshot on my Galaxy S23, the screenshot automatically appeared in the Snipping Tool. I can edit the screenshot using the Snipping Tool, open it in Paint, or share it with other people using Windows Share.

This new experience is called “Mobile devices” and is separate from the Phone Link app, which includes advanced features.

What’s particularly interesting is that the feature was previously exclusive to Windows 11, but it’s now coming to Windows 10. It’s included in the optional May 2024 patch and everyone will get it in mandatory June 2024 Patch Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft is also experimenting with the ability to use your mobile device as a web camera in Windows 11, but it’s unclear if the feature will eventually come to Windows 10.

How to install KB5037849 and what’s fixed in the update

You can download the KB5037849 update from Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update and select Download and install under optional update.

You can also find the direct download links on Microsoft Update Catalog: 64-bit and 32-bit.

Windows 10 KB5037849 isn’t a big release, but there are several bug fixes.

According to the support document, Microsoft has fixed an issue where Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) apps may fail to work. Another bug has been fixed where Control Panel is unable to display the IPP-over-USB printer after you remove the device manually.

As mentioned above, you’ll get these fixes automatically on June 11 with the security update.