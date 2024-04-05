Windows 11 KB5036992 (Build 22635.3430) is now available for version 23H2/22H2, and it comes with a few minor improvements, including a new image experience for Copilot on the taskbar. When you select and copy an image to the clipboard, you’ll see a new hover effect on Copilot pinned to the taskbar, allowing you to use the GPT-4 Vision feature/

This cumulative update is available for the beta channel, and the changes in Build 22635.3430 will eventually ship in the Release Preview before rolling out as an optional update. Finally, Microsoft will ship the update to everyone as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday cycle, but remember that the build and KB numbers will always vary.

One of the most noticeable changes in Windows 11 KB5036992 is support for an improved context-aware Copilot. As shown in the screenshot below, you can now copy an image from File Explore, Edge or any other app to your clipboard, and the Copilot taskbar icon will show “actions” that you can perform.

For example, you can create a similar image using ChatGPT-powered DALL-E and analyze it using GPT -4 Vision. This is also possible via the screenshot button in Copilot, but Microsoft is making it easier to describe images using AI. Finally, there’s a button to send the image to the Copilot window, similar to the above two actions.

The only difference between the specific action and send-to-go is the prompt. The specific action is optimized with the prompt to quickly create a similar image using DALL-E 3 or describe it using GPT-4 Vision.

In the case of a text, you can summarize or rewrite it using Copilot.

Other changes in KB5036992 (Build 22635.3430)

Microsoft is deeply integrating Teams into the share menu, allowing you to easily share documents or media to a specific channel or group in Teams. However, this feature is limited to Entra ID only, and Microsoft won’t tell us when it plans to bring it to personal or work accounts.

In addition to these changes, there are a couple of known issues. For example, Microsoft is looking into an issue where Internet Information Services (IIS) and Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) may fail to work.

As we reported recently, Microsoft is moving the widgets board to the right side of the taskbar when the taskbar icons are left-aligned. However, the experience is currently buggy.

The new Widgets entry point positioned on left-aligned taskbars might encounter several issues: Swiping to invoke Widgets may not function with a centre-aligned taskbar, unpinning Widgets could fail if the taskbar is set to centre alignment, and the Widgets board may appear out of place when using Copilot in side-by-side mode.