Microsoft Edge offers a feature to easily import data from browsers like Chrome, including tabs, history, and favourites. This usually requires user permission, either during Edge setup or through settings. However, a recent bug caused Edge to copy Chrome data without consent on some users’ devices.

As Microsoft watcher Tom Warren and other users observed last month, a bug in Microsoft Edge would sometimes result in the browser launching automatically with the imported Chrome data, even if the user had not given permission. The issue particularly affected some people who recently updated their Windows systems.

So, what caused the issue? According to sources close to the tech giant, Microsoft Edge’s sync bug may have accidentally tried to import data from Google Chrome, Firefox and other browsers.

Our sources explained a bug may cause Edge’s import settings to sync incorrectly between devices. This can lead to imported data without your permission if you previously enabled continuous import on another device. In a new update, which is now available in the stable channel, Microsoft appears to have fixed this problem.

Edge update is now available in the Stable Channel with a specific fix for the data import feature:

“Edge has a feature that provides an option to import browser data on each launch from other browsers with user consent. This feature’s state might not have been syncing and displaying correctly across multiple devices. This is fixed,” Microsoft noted in Edge’s release notes.

As our sources have confirmed, it looks like Microsoft Edge’s data import feature wasn’t properly syncing settings across multiple devices.

This means a user might allow data import on one device, but Edge would still act as if permission hadn’t been granted on a different device. This flaw led to situations where Edge appeared to copy data without the user’s knowledge or consent every time it launched.

Today’s Edge update also ships other changes: