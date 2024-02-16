Microsoft has added some features to Windows 10 in the build 19045.4116, which is rolling out to testers in the Release Preview Channel. The most notable one is adding Desktop Spotlight to explore different locations. All you need to do is click on the icon, and the link will redirect you to Bing in the Edge browser.

Spotlight, previously exclusive to the lock screen in Windows 10, now also works on the desktop. These Spotlight wallpapers are powered by Bing’s image of the day, and you can enable the optional feature from Personalization > Background. Finally, you can choose “Spotlight” from the dropdown menu.

Additionally, Windows Share now supports sharing URLs. So, you can copy URLs and directly share them on WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn. X (formerly Twitter) isn’t supported yet, but Windows 10 will include that option in the future.

Apart from these two features, the following bug fixes ship with the new build:

The wrong UI for Internet Options Data Settings in Microsoft Edge is fixed.

Remote Desktop Web Authentication problems while connecting to sovereign cloud endpoints are not a problem anymore.

Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) failing to work for custom desktops is fixed now.

Windows Hello for Business now works with Microsoft Entra ID on all apps.

Delayed Azure Virtual Desktop sessions are now fixed.

The bug fixes aren’t a surprise because Microsoft still supports Windows 10. But why is Microsoft showering so much love on an operating system marked for End of Support (EOS) in 2025?

Windows 10 is getting new features after a year of silence

There’s nothing more added to the build except the above two features. However, Microsoft ensured that Copilot arrived in Windows 10 in 2023. It even added Weather to the Lock Screen, and it is somewhat baffling because Microsoft wants everyone to switch to Windows 11 now.

It even began redisplaying the popups to update to Windows 11 recently. But Windows 10 market share is a grave concern for Microsoft. StatCounter reports that 66.43 percent of Windows OS users are still on Windows 10.

The Windows 10 user base is declining, but at this pace, Windows 11 won’t become a primary choice by October 14, 2025. After the EOS date, there will be no more security fixes or feature updates for Windows 10, but does Microsoft want to render 66.43 percent of its user base vulnerable?

Due to stern hardware requirements, it’s been hard for users to upgrade to Windows 11. Some even stuck to the old OS due to instability issues and the introduction of a ton of bloatware.

Microsoft plans to introduce Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 businesses and consumer editions, offering critical and important security updates. But that’s all that you will get. No feature upgrades or technical support, even after paying Microsoft a fee to keep Windows 10 safe.