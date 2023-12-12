Windows 10 KB5033372 is now available with some noteworthy changes, including Copilot and an updated News & Interests interface. You can download the December 2023 Patch by heading to Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update. Microsoft has also published KB5033372 offline installers on its Update Catalog.

KB5033372 is a December 2023 Patch Tuesday update, and it will download or install automatically via Windows Update unless you manually pause it.

As mentioned above, today’s Windows 10 security update comes with a lot of new stuff, such as Microsoft Copilot, which is now pinned to the system tray. With Copilot on the taskbar, you can interact with Bing Chat or ChatGPT-based Copilot without opening Microsoft Edge.

Another notable change in KB5033372 is a larger news & interests feature panel. You’ll see the following patch when you check for updates:

2023-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x86-based Systems (KB5033372)

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5033372

Windows 10 KB5033372 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

New features in KB5033372

Windows 10 is finally getting ‘Copilot in Windows’ feature, currently in preview. Positioned on the right side of the taskbar, this feature is designed for devices running Home or Pro editions.

This feature is basically Bing Chat running view Microsoft Edge WebView, and it can be disabled by right-clicking on the icon.

Starting with KB5033372, the news & interests feature on your device now boasts a larger display, making it easier for you to interact with and enjoy content that matters most to you on a grander scale.

For Home or Pro consumer devices and non-managed business devices, the update allows quicker access to the newest experiences. To enable this, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and enable the ‘Get the latest updates as soon as they are available’ option.

Here’s a list of all major improvements:

The update resolves an issue leading to IE mode becoming unresponsive with multiple tabs open. Additionally, it enhances cursor performance in certain screen capture scenarios.

An important fix addresses the absence of the touch keyboard during the out-of-box experience (OOBE), ensuring smoother setup and initial use.

New functionalities affecting app defaults and pinning have been introduced, providing a more principled approach to these aspects in Windows.

You will now receive opt-in notifications for Windows updates directly on the sign-in screen, promoting awareness and timely updates.

The update addresses the manageability issue with the Trusted Sites Zone logon policy via mobile device management (MDM) and resolves a problem causing IE mode to become unresponsive under specific conditions.

fontdrvhost.exe now remains responsive with Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts. The update also tackles issues leading to reduced game performance and video stuttering for non-admin processes.

The update enables the creation of cross-process windows while maintaining the use of out-of-process hosting for elements like WebView2, even under protected, top-level windows.

Enhancements in this update support Conditional Access (CA) scenarios within Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

A localization fix has been made for Great Britain English (EN-GB) locales, correcting the error message for invalid characters in a new Windows Hello PIN.

Likewise, Microsoft has also patched a leak in volatile notifications, which previously could hinder signing in to the machine.

An issue with the Windows LAPS PasswordExpirationProtectionEnabled policy, which failed to activate the setting, has been addressed as well.