Windows 10 KB5034763 is now available for the general public, and it comes with several noteworthy changes. This security patch is rolling out via Windows Update, but Microsoft is also offering Windows 10 KB5034763 offline installers in .msu file through its Update Catalog.

KB5034763 is a security update for Windows 10 version 22H2, but it’s an interesting release. What makes Windows 10’s February 2024 update interesting is a new feature that lets you see the weather on your lock screen. Now, when you move your mouse over the weather, you’ll see more details.

If you click on it and log in, you’ll get the full weather report in Microsoft Edge. If you already use the Weather setting on your lock screen, you don’t need to do anything new. This feature will turn on by itself if you haven’t chosen a lock screen status, but you’ll still see it no matter what kind of lock screen you like.

You’ll see the following patch when you check for updates:

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x86-based Systems (KB5034763)

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5034763

Windows 10 KB5034763 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

New features in KB5034763

In addition to the new lock screen feature, Microsoft is also making changes for people in Europe because of new rules called the Digital Markets Act. They’re updating Windows 10 to follow these rules by March 6, 2024.

The update fixes some problems, too. It helps with printers that were setting up wrong—as scanners instead of printers. It also stops an old Internet Explorer shortcut from coming back after you remove it.

There’s a fix for a problem in Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) that was messing up the time zone on your computer. And, if you’re working with event records, your searches will now work better.

For those using BitLocker to keep their data safe, this update makes sure the right information gets to management services like Microsoft Intune. This is important when you’re setting up security settings with BitLocker.

Here’s a list of all other improvements in Windows 10 KB5034763:

If you use Remote Desktop, this update fixes a problem where you couldn’t get back to your old session and had to start a new one. It also makes sure keyboard language changes work right in RemoteApps.

For admins, there are fixes for when the computer starts up, how it connects to networks, and how it manages user groups and policies.

Microsoft also solved issues with cloud files not deleting correctly, apps not opening, and setting up group policies in complex network setups.

The KB5034763 update also makes your Windows 10 installation run smoother by fixing a problem in the Code Integrity Module (ci.dll), which was making devices freeze up. It also updates the list of risky drivers to keep your computer safe from attacks and adds a new security certificate for computers that start up securely.

This update is all about making Windows 10 work better and more safely, but at the same time, some people may not like the patch due to the new lock screen feature.