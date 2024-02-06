It’s a fact that mobile versions of WhatsApp tend to get the most features, but following the recent partnership between Meta and Microsoft, WhatsApp for Windows 11 is also frequently updated. A new update for the desktop app is rolling out with two features: the ability to manage your audio or camera input/output and a Sticker Maker.

In the latest version of WhatsApp, rolling out via the Microsoft Store to select people, you can finally choose your audio output/input device and camera. By default, WhatsApp uses your default system audio or camera device. For example, if your PC’s default audio device is your speaker, WhatsApp will use your speakers.

This experience is not necessarily what you want all the time. Sometimes, you might want to use your wireless headphones or speaker for output and a wired mic for input. To help you quickly change your settings, Facebook is adding a new “Voice & Video” setting to WhatsApp for Windows.

As you can see in the above screenshot, you can finally manually specify what audio output device you want in WhatsApp. You can also select your preferred camera and test the setup by clicking the new “Record from your mic” button.

These features are particularly useful when playing something through your speakers or another audio device while also connected to a WhatsApp call using your wireless earphones.

WhatsApp is testing Sticker Maker on Windows 11

Another new feature on WhatsApp for Windows 11 is a built-in Sticker Marker. WhatsApp Stickers have been around for a while now, but it’s difficult to add a custom sticker to the desktop app.

At the moment, if you want to try a new custom Sticker on WhatsApp for desktop, you need to use it on your phone or add it to your favourites using another device.

This is somewhat different to when you’re on the phone, where you can quickly create stickers using images or third-party apps. But with the latest WhatsApp for Windows 11 update, there is a new option that lets you use your images as stickers.

To turn your images into stickers, all you need to do is open the WhatsApp Stickers section, click on the “+” icon, and select the .jpg or .png image from File Explorer.

This is a quick and easy way to add custom stickers that enable you to compose messages with more emotions than ever.

It is worth noting that Meta is testing the Sticker Maker with select people, and it’s one of the new features rolling out in the stable version along with WhatsApp’s built-in screen share tool.