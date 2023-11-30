Microsoft is looking into reports of the HP Smart app automatically getting installed on Windows 11 and Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store, causing confusion among users. If your Windows installation is affected, you’ll notice a new app “HP Smart” in the Start menu.

Microsoft told me the company is aware of the HP Smart auto installation reports.

According to our tests and reports seen by us, HP Smart is auto-installing on all versions of Windows that use Microsoft Store, including Windows 11 23H2 or 22H2. HP Smart is an app that allows you to manage HP printers, and it’s typically pre-installed on HP PCs. It’s not supposed to be installed when you’re not using an HP device like a PC or printer.

However, the Microsoft Store is auto-installing the “HP Smart” app on Windows installations.

HP Smart is auto-installed on some PCs but can be safely removed

I noticed the “HP Smart” app installed on my Lenovo Legion running Windows 10 over the weekend.

On Monday, Microsoft Store also installed the app on my virtual machine running Windows 11, even though neither system had ever been linked to an HP product and used two different Microsoft accounts.

In our tests, we noticed that the app is being installed via the Microsoft Store, and you won’t find it under the Control Panel’s Programs and Features page.

The situation is still unfolding, and it’s unclear what’s causing the automatic installation of HP Smart on non-HP systems.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed it was aware of the reports and it will share more details soon.

It’s also important to understand that HP Smart is an official and harmless app. Until the issue is resolved, you can manually uninstall the HP Smart app from Windows 10 or Windows 11 by right-clicking on the app in the Start menu and selecting “Uninstall”.