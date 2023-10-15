Windows 10 October 2023 update (KB5031356), the latest update for the operating system, is causing several issues for some people. Microsoft has confirmed it’s aware of one known issue where the KB5031356 update may fail to install with 0x8007000d errors, which could prevent users from installing the security patch.

The official support document confirms that the bug affects Windows 10 21H2 and Windows 10 22H2 systems attempting to install the KB5031356 security update. The reports were first spotted by Windows Latest on Feedback Hub, and Microsoft has finally acknowledged the reports.

In a Feedback Hub post, one user noted that they could not install the update due to the error message 0x8007000d. “It keeps stating that there are update issues. I followed several online instructions on how to clear up the Windows Troubleshooter and reboot, and it still gives me the same issues,” one user noted.

Another user explained that the installation process is frustrating, and they even cleared up several of the CMD prompts as an administrator but still have the same issues.

“I have run this same update since October 10, and still getting the same results. Is it the program, my computer, or a combination of these? Very frustrating,” another user said.

KB5031356 fails to install with 0x8007000d? Here’s how to fix it

If the Windows 10 October 2023 Update is not installing, you can use the following steps to fix the installation error:

Open the Start menu. Search for Command Prompt. Launch cmd as Administrator. To do this, select the option ‘Run as administrator’ in search panel. In the Command Prompt window, use the following restore command:

Dism /online /cleanup-image /RestoreHealth Wait for the process to finish and close the window. Search for updates again from the Windows Updates

Microsoft has also confirmed it’s aware of the reports and is working on a fix.

“Based on our reports, some of the most common errors being encountered is Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA). This error can be found from the Windows Update view under System settings, by selecting Update History,” the company said.

In another statement, Microsoft added that it has already rolled out a fix using Known Issue Rollback (KIR) and it might take up to 48 hours for changes to reflect.