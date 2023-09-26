Windows 11 KB5030310 is rolling out with all the key features from version 23H2. Microsoft has published direct download links for Windows 11 KB5030310, and anyone can install it to try Windows Copilot, new File Explorer and other features.

KB5030310 is an optional update for version 22H2, and it ships with the highly anticipated Windows 11 23H2 features. Since this is an optional update, it won’t download or install automatically unless you manually select the “Download and Install” button in Windows Update. Additionally, enabling the Windows 11 23H2 feature requires an extra step.

If you want to try Windows 11 23H2 features like Windows Copilot and new File Explorer, you must enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle, which will download a Windows Configuration Update that turns on the new features.

That’s because Microsoft has turned off Windows 11 23H2 features by default in a bid to minimize issues in the operating system. If you want to try Windows Windows Copilot and other shiny features which are turned off, simply turn on the new toggle.

This patch is titled “2023-09 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5030310)”.

Here is a step-by-step guide to install KB5030310 update with Windows 11 23H2 features:

Open Start > Settings > Windows Update. Check for updates. Select ‘Download and install’ next to the KB update. Reboot the system. After reboot, open Windows Update settings. Look for Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” and set the toggle to On. Download and install Windows configuration updates and reboot.

Once done, you can use Windows Copilot and other features.

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5030310

Windows 11 KB5030310 Direct Download Links: 64-bit.

To retrieve the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog, kindly click on the provided link and select the “Download” button beside the update listing within the catalog.

Windows 11 KB5030310 changelog

Microsoft is introducing Windows Copilot, AI-powered Bing and Copilot for your desktop.

Windows Copilot

Initiating the Windows Copilot is straightforward. Users can either click the newly introduced button on the taskbar or use the ‘WIN + C’ shortcut.

The Copilot feature, when launched, conveniently appears as a sidebar on the right side of the screen. This positioning ensures that it doesn’t obscure any desktop content. Furthermore, it seamlessly operates alongside other active app windows, providing users unhindered access to interact with Copilot as and when required.

The initial preview of Windows Copilot offers a myriad of functionalities. Users can pose various questions or command actions like switching to dark mode, activating the ‘do not disturb’ feature, capturing a screenshot, summarising active web pages on Microsoft Edge, and more.

Dev Drive

A significant feature introduced in the new Windows update is the ‘Dev Drive’. Designed exclusively for developers, this storage volume promises improved performance for their critical tasks.

Built using the Resilient File System (ReFS) technology, it offers an optimised file system to manage both performance and security.

The primary purpose of Dev Drive is to house project source codes, working folders, and package caches. It’s not intended for general use like document libraries or application installations.

Setting up a Dev Drive is straightforward. Users can either allocate free space from an existing drive or use a VHD/VHDX. This can be accessed through Settings > System > For developers or using command-line instructions. It’s imperative to have a minimum of 50GB for the Dev Drive and, for optimal performance, a device equipped with 8GB or more RAM.

Notably, the ‘Performance mode’ feature of Microsoft Defender Antivirus has been calibrated to work harmoniously with Dev Drive, ensuring minimal disruptions.

Voice Access

KB5030310 in Windows 11 has amplified its voice access capabilities, especially concerning text authoring. Now, users can effortlessly correct misrecognised words through voice commands.

By merely saying “correct [text]” or “correct that”, a correction window pops up with numbered alternatives. Users can then verbally select their preferred option.

Here’s a list of all important features in KB5030310 when you turn on Windows 11 23H2 features:

Revamping the Passkey Experience: Windows is refining the passkey experience. Users can now set up a passkey on any supporting app or website. Post setup, users can effortlessly sign in using the Windows Hello native experience, which includes options like facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or PIN.

Paint Cocreator: Bringing Art to Life The preview of ‘Cocreator’ in Paint offers an innovative text-to-image function. Users can describe their envisioned art piece in plain text. Leveraging AI, Paint then translates that description into a visual artwork.

Gallery in File Explorer: Accessing Memories with Ease ‘Gallery’, a new addition to File Explorer, aims to simplify photo access. It’s been tailored to showcase the most recent snapshots across all user feeds, offering a seamless photo viewing experience.

Automated Video Creation with Clipchamp Clipchamp users can now utilise the auto compose feature, where they can include personal content. The system then identifies the most impactful segments and assembles them into a professionally crafted video.

Seamless Transitions with Windows Backup: The new Windows Backup functionality ensures that users can transition between PCs effortlessly. It facilitates the transfer of apps and personalised settings using existing credentials. Thus, when users log into a new device, their preferred settings are instantly available.

Enhancements in Presence Sensing Windows is refining its presence sensing features. Notable improvements include ‘Adaptive Dimming’, setting up presence preferences during the initial PC setup, and enabling PC manufacturers to devise solutions based on presence sensing.

The Photos app now boasts advanced editing capabilities. Users can seamlessly introduce stylish background blur effects. Additionally, locating specific images stored in OneDrive within the Photos app has been made more intuitive.

Narrator and Voice Access: The Narrator now employs natural, human-like voices and supports new languages. Voice access has been extended to facilitate PC logins and offer functionalities on the lock screen.

The Snipping Tool is now more versatile. Its screen recorder feature includes support for audio and mic. Furthermore, the new “text actions” mode allows users to copy and modify text directly from screenshots.