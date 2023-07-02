On June 27, Microsoft published Windows 11 KB5027303 for version 22H2 with Moment 3 features and many other improvements, including fixing an issue that reduces CPU usage and improves overall performance. KB5027303 is an optional release, but it is worth downloading if your PC feels slower after April or May 2023 cumulative updates.

As mentioned, KB5027303 turns on Windows 11 Moment 3 features, such as seconds support for the clock in the taskbar system tray, the ability to troubleshoot kernel issues using Task Manager, better search in File Explorer, a VPN status icon on the system tray. It adds access key shortcuts to File Explorer’s context menu (right-click menu).

Windows 11’s June 2023 preview improvements are not particularly limited to Moment 3 features, as it comes with several important bug fixes. For example, Microsoft officials confirmed in an update to the documentation that KB5027303 resolves high CPU usage caused by File Explorer (explorer.exe).

Microsoft previously said it accidentally broke a feature called the “Advanced Security Settings” dialog, typically used for accessing settings related to “shared files or folders”. When you click the “View effective access” button, users reported running into “Computing effective access….”.

The feature in the question is broken, and you won’t see the results in the File Explorer, but explorer.exe will continue to eat CPU, likely higher than usual. This Windows 11 bug caused massive performance issues for some people who intentionally or accidentally accessed the feature.

With June 27 update, Windows 11’s File Explorer should no longer cause performance issues, with a Microsoft spokesperson confirming “this issue has been addressed for devices running Windows 11 22H2 KB5027303 and later”.

While this particular should be good news for many, several other bug fixes in the optional patch, help your device run a little faster. For example, Microsoft just patched an issue that broke File Explorer, and users couldn’t open the directories or folders on their devices.

Another bug has been fixed where File Explorer stopped responding indefinitely.

It is worth noting that KB5027303 is an optional release, and Microsoft won’t install it on your devices unless you manually download the patch.

To download the update, go to Settings and check for updates, and finally, select “download & install” next to the update package.

July 2023 Patch Tuesday to bring Moment 3 and performance boost to all PCS

Microsoft plans to publish Windows 11’s July 2023 Patch Tuesday updates on July 11 with a dozen bug fixes related to performance and support for Moment 3 enhancements.

As mentioned at the outset, Moment 3 has a lot of good things. For example, Microsoft is improving File Explorer and Outlook integration by letting you quickly email the file to yourself via Outlook contacts. However, this works for files stored in OneDrive folders.

Another notable change improves desktop notifications, allowing you to copy two-factor authentication (2FA) codes directly via push notifications.

These changes are included in Windows 11 Moment 3 update, which begins rolling out to everyone with July 2023 Patch Tuesday.