Microsoft Bing Chat is getting another big update on desktops with image recognition support, or OCR. This feature uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 vision model to detect and understand the objects in an image and give a detailed explanation of the image using real-life examples.

Microsoft is rolling out the Bing Chat vision feature to select users worldwide. After the update, you will notice a new option next to the voice icon, allowing you to upload images directly to the chat or paste images from the internet and ask Bing to explain it.

This feature is officially called “image recognition”, and only some users told us they have access to it, suggesting it may be a random A/B test. In a statement, Microsoft officials confirmed the rollout of Bing Vision to less than 10 percent of those who use Bing Chat regularly, confirming our speculation that it is a random A/B test.

According to Microsoft, you can expect the Bing Vision option to show up for everyone in the next few weeks.

It is important to understand that the feature is included in Windows Copilot too. You can drag an image from the desktop or File Explorer, drop it onto Copilot, and ask the AI to explain the image or create something similar. Finally, you can copy the image directly to PowerPoint, Word or clipboard.

Bing Chat is coming to Chrome and Safari.

Microsoft briefly tested Bing Chat support in Safari and Chrome in May, and we expect a formal announcement soon confirming the expansion. While it is possible to get Bing Chat to work in Chrome by modifying the user agents, it may feel unnecessary, especially since Bard and other chatbots are easily accessible.

In addition to Chrome and Safari support, Microsoft is looking to improve Bing Image Creator using Microsoft’s AI.

The feature is likely to get better with Bing plugin integration, with officials suggesting Microsoft is planning a “large-scale plugin rollout” to expand the capabilities of Bing chat.

The company plans to turn every feature into a plugin and create different facets of Search.

Microsoft has already made several significant improvements to Bing Chat, such as removing support for Microsoft accounts.

Previously, Microsoft blocked users by forcing them to sign in with a Microsoft Account. The restriction has been lifted as Microsoft is now trying to push the adoption of Bing AI over other services like Microsoft account or Edge.