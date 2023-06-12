At the Build 2023 developer conference, Microsoft hinted at several thrilling updates for Windows 11. However, one of the most intriguing teasers could be the first to confirm that Microsoft is preparing to launch a new iteration of Windows – potentially Windows 12.

During one of the keynotes, the audience’s attention was drawn to a screenshot that included references to a session titled “next-gen of Windows”. This session hadn’t been discussed, sparking curiosity among the attendees and tech enthusiasts worldwide. Could this be an allusion to the next-generation Windows 12?

Previously, Microsoft indirectly referred to ‘Next Valley Prototype Design’, a term signifying their next-gen Windows. Based on the company’s internal tests, there’s a likelihood that Windows 12 may present a different-looking desktop with a unique feature – a floating taskbar sans a system tray.

Evidence supporting this new design can be traced back to the preview builds of Windows 11. Recent preview builds included an option to disable the system tray clock and date, which aligns with the description of the Windows 12 features Microsoft is reportedly experimenting with internally.

While this is indeed speculative, the rumours point towards the possibility of a new Windows version. Moreover, Microsoft might not explicitly announce this until it’s well down the line.

The wait might not be long if the tech rumour mill holds any truth. Speculations suggest that Windows 12 – or whatever the final name might be – could make its debut in 2024.

As the tech world eagerly awaits the possible unveiling of Windows 12, it’s clear that Microsoft continues to innovate, enhancing its operating system to provide a more refined and efficient user experience.

According to sources familiar with the development, Microsoft is optimizing Windows 12 for ARM processors, and we’ve also seen references to “deeply integrated AI features”, which are not Smart Snap UI and Windows Copilot.