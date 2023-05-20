Windows 10 KB5026361 (May 2023 Update) is a mess and causing many issues for some configurations. Several readers have contacted us to say they have been experiencing problems after installing Windows 10 May 2023 Update. According to reports, the latest Windows 10 update, released on May 9, is causing serious problems for some people.

On the last Patch Tuesday, Microsoft released cumulative updates for Windows 10 and 11 with many security fixes. While the Windows 11 update broke VPN and Microsoft also confirmed the reports, an update for Windows 10, which was supposed to fix several bugs, caused more problems than solved.

On Reddit, Feedback Hub and Windows Latest’s forum, users have flagged issues with Windows 10 KB5026361. This update seems to be causing a raft of issues for users, including Blue Screen of Death errors. One of the most serious reported problems involves an error message “PROCESS1 INITIALIZATION FAILED”.

One affected user, a software developer, solved the problem by manually starting AMD RAID drivers via the command prompt, using a Windows 10 installation image from a USB flash drive, and then performing boot repair.

Some have flagged Windows 10 update installation issues, including a persistent error code 0x800f0922.

Other users have reported forced restarts despite their settings being configured to prevent them. This issue is annoying as it can interrupt downloads and crash apps.

Following the update, some users also noted a constant stream of “0x800F0984 0x800F0984 Matching binary: vmswitch.sys missing for component: amd64_microsoft-hyper-v-d..” errors appearing in their event logs, along with failures in Microsoft Edge updates.

In light of these reports, it’s clear that Windows 10 and 11 are grappling with similar issues. Microsoft has yet to acknowledge reports, and how quickly the tech giant will address these concerns remains to be seen.