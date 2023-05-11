Windows 11 recent cumulative update KB5026372, released on Tuesday, appears to be causing numerous problems for users.

While the update aimed to bring improvements, such as addressing the Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection security feature and resolving a race condition in LAPS, users have reported various issues on Reddit and our own forums.

A significant concern raised by multiple users is the update is causing issues with VPN connections, particularly L2TP/IPsec VPN. Some have experienced a drastic decrease in download and upload speeds, while others faced difficulties downloading files from sftp over L2TP/IPsec VPN.

Users told us they tried various solutions, like reinstalling WAN, flushing DNS, disabling IPv6, and disabling the firewall, but none seemed to resolve the problem.

Another user reported that the update, KB5026372, caused BitLocker to activate, and they were subsequently trapped in an automatic repair loop, potentially requiring a complete system wipe and Windows reinstall. A few users have also encountered issues with their computers shutting down instead of restarting after installing the updates.

These problems have left many users frustrated and seeking solutions, raising concerns about the stability and reliability of Microsoft’s latest update.

KB5026372 is a mess for many users

In addition to the VPN connection issues previously reported, the broken grey and black boxes are back in Windows Security.

These boxes had previously appeared due to a bug that broke the Windows Security app, resulting in security warnings. Although the issue was resolved, it returned after the update. Furthermore, TPM detection and core isolation settings remain broken, as they have been for months.

I also encountered a bug in Task Manager, where Chrome or Edge appears when searching for other apps like Roblox and Kaspersky. The performance of the Feedback Hub has also been disappointing, with the app running extremely slowly.

Microsoft has not acknowledged the issues yet. However, users can remove the problematic update and pause future updates to fix the problem.

To uninstall the update (KB5026372), follow these steps:

Select Start > Settings > Windows Update.

Click on Update history > Uninstall updates.

Look for the update with the KB number (KB5026372) and uninstall it.

By following these steps, you can revert to the previous version and avoid the issues caused by the update.

It is worth noting that only the VPN issue appears to be widespread and other problems do not seem to affect most of the users.

Windows 11 May 2023 Update has a lot of improvements, such as support for seconds in taskbar clock and more.