Windows 10 KB5026361 is now heading to devices in the production channel with many bug fixes. This is a mandatory Patch Tuesday update, and it is rolling out via Windows Update, or you can also download the .msu package. Microsoft has published direct download links for Windows 10 KB5026361 offline installers.

Windows 10 KB5026361 is a mandatory security update, which means it will download and install automatically at one point. You won’t be able to pause and delay updates for over a month. It is worth noting that this is a ‘security’ update, which means it won’t change the OS dramatically. However, there are several quality improvements.

For example, Microsoft is introducing a new feature that lets you change your Microsoft account’s display language or regional language directly from Settings. In addition to this tweak, several bug fixes are included in the update too. For example, Microsoft has fixed an issue that broke Edge IT mode.

A bug where the “News and interests” feature of Windows 10 does not work has been resolved in the update.

As mentioned at the outset, Windows 10’s May 2023 Update is rolling out via Windows Update like every other update. You can download it by heading to Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update. Click the “Check for updates” button on the Windows Update page.

If you’re on Windows 11, you’ll get KB5026372 with identical bug fixes but several notable differences.

On Windows 10, you’ll see the following updates when you check for updates today:

2023-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5026361)

Or

2023-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5026361)

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5026361

Windows 10 KB5026361 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

KB5026361 (Build 19045.2965) Full Changelog

Among the key updates, the company has changed firewall settings, allowing users to configure application group rules for better security.

The update also addresses an issue with password expiration notices sent to users inappropriately, particularly in cases where “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” is enabled.

Another problem resolved is the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process stopping unexpectedly, causing system restarts.

The May 2023 update also deals with an issue affecting protected content display when using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview and provisioning packages failing to apply under certain circumstances requiring elevation.

Furthermore, the update resolves a printing issue experienced by mobile device management (MDM) customers caused by an exception.

The update also tackles problems with signing into Windows Hello for Business using a PIN, keyboard layout resetting to the system default in certain console sessions, and the Microsoft Edge WebView2 causing an infinite loop during process restarts.

Other fixes include addressing issues with the Unified Write Filter (UWF), the Resilient File System (ReFS), MySQL commands on Windows Xenon containers, SMB Direct on systems with multi-byte character sets, apps using DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers, and the Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS).