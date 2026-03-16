Windows Latest can confirm Windows 11 KB5079473 (March 2026 Patch Tuesday) is not causing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), reboot loops, or any major issues. There are also reports of an inaccessible C: drive and app failures on Samsung PCs, but Microsoft has confirmed that the issue is tied to a recent update to the Galaxy Connect app, not a Windows update.

I am not going to name and shame people here, but if you come across reports claiming that the March 2026 Update is causing reboot loops, system freezes, or broken graphics, please don’t fall for it.

In our investigation, Windows Latest found that the report appears to be AI slop, based on fewer than 10 complaints from users.

‘Journalists’ sourced up to ten individual reports on Reddit and Microsoft forums to conclude that the March 2026 updates are wrecking PCs. Windows Latest contacted some of the affected users, and it looks like they are not even sure whether their PCs are in a broken state due to Windows updates.

I also asked Microsoft if it’s aware of BSODs or reboot loops linked to the March update, and it told me it is not.

I found a second report on the same subject, and it appeared to be an LLM-generated summary of Reddit and forum posts.

Even if the original report wasn’t AI-generated slop, we can’t conclude that an important Windows 11 security update is wrecking PCs based on fewer than 10 reports, especially when more than a billion PCs run Windows.

If a Windows update is causing major issues, you’re going to see a lot of noise on the internet and, of course, a postmortem report on WindowsLatest.com.

Windows 11 KB5079473 is a mandatory update that began rolling out on March 10, 2026, with more than a dozen important security fixes and up to eight new features. It’s also the same update that improved the search bar in File Explorer and added a new Bing-based Internet speed test tool.

Samsung devices are unable to boot, but it’s not due to the March update

The second big story of the week is a nasty bug that broke the C drive on some PCs, and it’s already viral on X as a new ‘Microslop’ moment. However, it turns out that it’s not caused by a Windows update.

In an update to its support document, Microsoft confirmed it’s aware of a bug that causes the C drive to become inaccessible on select Samsung laptops. The issue was first observed around the same time as Windows 11’s March 2026 update, so users quickly blamed Microsoft.

After all, Microsoft’s reputation is at an all-time low.

Microsoft’s investigation later found that the C drive becomes locked and permission is denied on some PCs because of a bug in the Samsung Galaxy Connect app.

It turns out that a recent update to the Galaxy Connect app, which allows you to search for and connect to smart devices such as TVs, broke permissions on the C drive on these Galaxy devices.

The list of affected models includes NP750XGJ, NP750XGL, NP754XGJ, NP754XFG, NP754XGK, DM500SGA, DM500TDA, DM500TGA, and DM501SGA.

“While the reports coincided with recent March Patch Tuesday timing, investigation confirmed the issue is not caused by current or previous Windows monthly updates,” Microsoft noted in an updated support document.

When a Samsung device is unable to access the C drive, it also becomes impossible to open most system apps or even perform basic Windows tasks, such as copying or moving files from one folder to another.

It’s unclear how an app like Galaxy Connect could make an entire Windows drive inaccessible, but the issue may go beyond the app and be linked to the firmware.

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