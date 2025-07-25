Microsoft just made a tall claim that Windows 11 24H2 is their most reliable version of Windows yet. While it’s not entirely bad, because we actually use it as our daily driver. But this is just one mention from a document that aims to inform about two new changes that bolster the operating system’s ability to stay unaffected.

Windows 11 24H2 has been a mess for many of us. It caused Blue Screen of Death errors, slow performance, cursor issues, drops in FPS, and broke drivers. But Microsoft says it was still more stable than the previous releases. As per the tech giant, Windows 11 24H2 had fewer failure rates and unexpected restarts. The numbers dropped by 24%.

“These improvements reflect deep collaboration across engineering, design, and user research teams and a commitment to making Windows more resilient for everyone,” Microsoft noted.

Microsoft is comparing the results with Windows 10 22H2.

“We’re also proud to share that Windows 11 24H2 is our most reliable version of Windows yet. Compared to Windows 10 22H2, failure rates for unexpected restarts have dropped by 24%,” Microsoft said, and added that this claim is based on the “Reliability telemetry collected by Microsoft, July 2025.”

Reliability telemetry is collected from production PCs.

In addition to bold claims, Microsoft announced a new major change for the Blue screen of Death’s colour. Well, it’s dark and dull, and Microsoft feels that it’s the best way to inform you about a system crash rather than the original blue color screen.

Microsoft has tweaked how the black screen presents information about the errors. You’ll not get any QR code like before, and instead, a small, concise message appears in the center with the stop code and the driver related to it. There’s also a hex version of code if you need it, and the whole process takes less time.

The company claims to have shortened the boot time after a crash from 40 to 2 seconds. We wonder if those 2 seconds are enough to read the stop code, especially for those who don’t have experience with Event Viewer or reading logs. However, you’ll not see the Blue colour in the foreseeable future. Another intersection point to note is that they kept the color that starts with a “B”.

Quick machine recovery will debut soon

Ever tried the Startup repair tool in Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE)? We have had mixed success with it in fixing Windows start-up woes, but Microsoft plans to rehaul it in the next update.

The idea is to use this tool in tandem with a network connection. When the PC reboots and you select the Quick machine recovery option in WinRE, it’ll scan the system and try to repair it. It’ll also collect the logs and send them to Microsoft servers.

So the only benefit is if machines encounter a crash or startup loop (occasionally or indefinitely), the logs reach Microsoft, and they can start working on a fix. Don’t expect the patch to arrive soon, especially for isolated or small-scale issues, but at least the logs would go to the OS maintenance team.

Quick machine recovery will arrive in a few months and hopefully save you from a reinstall when things go wrong at startup.

Share Newsletter Subscribe Subscribe Push notifications