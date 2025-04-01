Windows 11 could soon look different on an Xbox-branded handheld. As many as six references in Windows 11 preview builds point to a new Xbox handheld-centric UI, but when is it coming, and what do we know about?

It’s pretty obvious that Windows 11 isn’t a solid operating system for handhelds, especially when we have alternatives like Steam Deck. If you’ve ever tried Windows 11 on a handheld device like GPD, you’d know how bad the interface is. However, it’s not just the handheld; Windows is also pretty bad on a tablet.

It’s not Microsoft’s fault because Windows is for PCs or servers, but that is about to change as Microsoft is testing a new handheld-centric UI.

As pointed out by Xeno on X, Windows 11’s newest language experience packs have pulled references to “Hololens” from the Settings app. This makes sense because Hololens has been discontinued, but there’s another noteworthy change spotted in the pack.

Microsoft is preparing a new settings page called “Gaming Posture.”

In our tests, Windows Latest was able to verify the details, and the references strongly suggest Microsoft is developing a gaming handheld interface for Windows 11.

As shown in the above screenshot, based on the data extracted by Windows Latest, Windows 11 is testing a new System Settings page for “Gaming Posture.”

“Gaming Posture” appears to be their internal name for a handheld gaming interface, and it looks like it will be tied to the existing Game Bar, so you will have access to gaming features like Task Manager (performance monitor) and screenshots.

This assumption/theory is based on the following reference:

SystemSettings_Gaming_GamingPosture_RelatedSettings_GameBar.

This seems to point to linking the Game Bar to a new “Gaming Posture” mode.

Then, there’s a toggle called “Gaming_GamingPosture_EnabledAtStartupToggle”, which relates to the option for “Boot into the Full screen experience at device startup.” This would let you choose whether to start directly in the “Gaming UI” or begin with Windows 11 desktop when powering on your handheld,

Finally, “Gaming_GamingPosture_ChooseHomeApp” is linked to the “Choose your Full screen experience” option. You’ll be able to choose how the Xbox UI appears when you enter the handheld mode in Windows 11.

It’s all very interesting, and we are trying to connect the dots to make some sense out of it.

Based on a couple of other references, you’ll be able to able to map keys on your handheld, and change settings from a dedicated section called “Controller and keyboard shortcuts”.

What do you think? Do you think a new gaming handheld UI for Windows 11 will bring more completion to Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments about.

*This post is not an April Fools’ joke.