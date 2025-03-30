I previously reported that Gemini is coming to Chrome, and we speculated that it will be integrated into a sidebar, and you’ll be able to decouple it. We now have reasons to believe that Gemini will definitely appear in a sidebar and you’ll be able to use it within the browser or outside. It is also similar to how Copilot is integrated into Microsoft Edge.

According to Chromium post spotted by Windows Latest, Gemini in Chrome codenamed “Glic” can be resized, similar to how you can resize Copilot inside Edge. In addition, Gemini can be decoupled from Google Chrome appear as a standalone sidebar on Windows 11, and that will also be resizable.

As Google Chrome engineer Keren Zhu noted, Google describes the Gemini sidebar in Chrome as a “widget” for some reason. Is it because it’s supposed to float when you click the button in Chrome’s menu? Possible. Also, Google is rolling out a change to the Gemini sidebar that makes the widget non-translucent.

We don’t know if the non-translucent widget is the one that appears within Google Chrome or outside Chrome when you click the Gemini button on the taskbar.

Google says this is a requirement of the resizable window on Window, so it’s possible it’s referring to the widget within the browser.

“This effectively removes the rounded corners on Win10,” Google noted.

That’s interesting – it looks like the previous implementation of Gemini in Chrome had rounded corners on Windows 10 too, but that’s gone now, and it’s all because of the requirements imposed by Microsoft.

“Win11 may add rounded corners back depending on system settings. This is out of our control,” Google dev noted.

“This change lifts the restriction that disallows making WS_POPUP window resizable (WS_POPUP is used by glic window). The bypass is temporarily limited to glic to prevent regression in other widgets. This historically has caused visual artifacts in bookmark editor, but it does not seem to happen anymore.”

For now, the top border of the glic window does *not* have a resize handle. Then, the window does not have a shadow if not resizable.

You can access Chrome’s Gemini from the taskbar in a sidebar-like layout

If anything, it’s confirmed that Gemini is going to be a sidebar or widget in Chrome that can be resized. Then, you can decouple Gemini from Chrome and access it from the taskbar.

Remember the original Copilot in Windows 11? It could look and work like the above Copilot integration.

In addition, you’ll be able to open Gemini in Chrome using a keyboard shortcut that can be customized from the browser’s settings.

At the moment, it’s unclear when Gemini will begin rolling out in Chrome to everyone, but it’s still being worked on.