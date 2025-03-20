Google is really interested in adding Gemini to Chrome and it would be more than a webpage. Like Edge, it plans to add Gemini on the forefront of the browser window, so you don’t miss out on the search engine giant’s take on AI. Google doesn’t want to stop at that and is also working on a widget for the AI assistant.

Previously, Windows Latest covered an upcoming GLIC feature a few months back, and new details have emerged. Browser researcher Leopeva64 has shared a detailed breakdown of how the feature works in a recent build of Chrome Canary. It’s a special edition of the browser that showcases experimental features purely meant for enthusiasts.

Windows Latest tried enabling all the GLIC-related flags to force enable the Gemini button/icon, but it doesn’t work properly just yet.

As shown in the above screenshot, there’s a new “Glic” or Gemini settings in Chrome, and it will let you customize how you can open Gemini on Windows. You can set a keyboard shortcut and override the existing shortcuts or turn it on within the menu.

When you turn on the toggle, Gemini icon appears next to the window control icons (maximize, minimize, and close). Clicking on it launches the AI assistant in a floating window. The window is also expected to have both a fixed and floating state.

If you compare it with the Edge’s implementation of Copilot, there are a few differences.

Firstly, Gemini icon is present on the Window and not on the menu bar or toolbar. Secondly, it doesn’t stack to the side like Copilot does in Egde. We think that it’ll change in the upcoming builds because having a floating overlay isn’t a wise decision.

Even if someone wants to use AI, it better appear in one corner of the browser rather than an overlay. We don’t hate the Gemini button placement because it’s away from all the usual stuff and doesn’t bother you.

Gemini on Taskbar

Google doesn’t stop at this browser idea and goes a step further to add Gemini to the Taskbar. In the settings page of the browser, you can configure the Gemini icon to appear in the system tray. That way, you can launch the assistant from the Taskbar.

It opens an overlay that has all the controls, including voice search support. However, it doesn’t stack to the side like Copilot did in its early days. Copilot is an app now so the whole side stacking thing for desktop doesn’t mean that much.

Like any other system tray icon, you can force close the AI assistant from there and customize its appearance, shortcut, or access settings. From the looks of it, Gemini AI will only appear in the system tray if Chrome is active on your PC.

Note that it still runs with the help of Chrome like Copilot needed Edge browser to work. We’ll do a complete breakdown once we get access to the feature.