Microsoft has just rolled out the Windows 11 KB5053657 optional update, which fixes an issue where the printer automatically and unexpectedly prints random text. Microsoft told me it would address printer problems for everyone, including Windows 11 24H2 version, via a mandatory Patch Tuesday release in April. But if you can’t wait, get these patches.

Windows update issues with printers are so common that the operating system is plagued with a new printing glitch before the previous one is patched. And this year’s first update was no exception. As soon as we installed the January 2025 updates, some users noticed that the printer was giving random output automatically.

In a support document, Microsoft previously confirmed that some users might run into issues when they use printers with USB-connected dual mode. For those unaware, USB Print is the regular way to print using a USB, while IPP over USB lets the printer work like a network printer using internet-style protocols.

However, a bug in Windows updates broke the feature, and printers started printing random text and data. For example, some of you might have noticed unusual characters coming out of your printers.

In addition, printers were booting with “POST /ipp/print HTTP/1.1” header, which is not an expected behaviour.

Later, Microsoft confirmed that it was aware of the reports and that all recent releases of Windows are affected. I also made a list of all affected versions/updates based on our testing. And you’re affected by the printer issue if you installed any of these updates:

Windows 11 24H2: KB5050009, KB5050094, KB5051987, KB5052093, and KB5053598.

Windows 11 23H2: KB5050092, KB5051989, KB5052094, and KB5053602

See? All releases since January have had the problem, whether it’s the optional update or security release.

Microsoft finally fixes printer issues on Windows 11 23H2. Windows 11 24H2 to get the printer fix on March 27

On March 25, Microsoft shipped KB5053657 as an optional update for Windows 11 23H2, and since it has a lot of good stuff, including cards in Settings, most users wouldn’t focus on the small note about the printer issue in the release notes.

Today, Windows Latest noticed that the release notes of KB5053657 quietly mention that printer issues are now resolved and everything should work normally.

“[Printers] Fixed: USB connected dual-mode printers that support both US Print and IPP Over USB protocols, might unexpectedly output incorrect or unwanted text,” Microsoft noted in the support document spotted by Windows Latest.

This means most issues with Windows 11 23H2 are now fixed, including the long-standing printing bug that prints random text. If you’re on Windows 11 24H2, you’ll get the fix via its optional update on March 27, 2025.

These fixes will roll out to everyone with the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates.