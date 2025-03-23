Windows 11 23H2’s KB5053648 update in the Beta Channel of Insider Program brought a few new improvements this week. Although there are no feature additions in this build, the dialog boxes in the File Explorer received a much-needed accessibility improvement. It now supports text and display scaling.

When you change the text size in the Accessibility settings, the scaling doesn’t apply to all elements of the dialog box. For example, here is a screenshot of our Windows 11 24H2 PC with text size set to 150 percent.

After applying the new size, when Windows Latest tried redeleting the file, the error window didn’t display the new text size appropriately. It increased the text size of the top label of the dialog box, but the content and button texts remained in small sizes.

Windows 11 23H2 update targets this inconvenience. We changed the text size to 150 percent just like we did before and then recreated an error window by force deleting a mounted ISO file. This time the complete dialog box conformed with the new text size.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the top label and all the elements inside the error dialog box now appear to be the same size.

Windows Latest faces this problem with File Explorer’s dialog boxes almost daily while copying or deleting stuff. The small text inside dialog boxes, even after our PC’s scaling and size at 150 percent infuriated us. We have almost adjusted to it, but it’s nice that Microsoft is focusing equally on the accessibility aspect of this essential Windows 11 utility.

Note that you might still encounter some glitches with the dialog boxes, but you can report them using the feedback hub.

Other fixes, upcoming features

Apart from this accessibility improvement, the update fixed issues with the search indexer that would cause the File Explorer to crash.

There was also a problem with the date display of files and folders in the Home section. Nothing appeared in those columns, while the actual location worked fine

We previously covered a major development related to the recommended section in the File Explorer. EEA region users won’t have to bear with the account-based recommendations in the Home section, and it’s a win for many.

File Explorer needs to be simple and devoid of such distractions and forced ads. The rest of the user base won’t get the same treatment, but there should be an option to turn off all these shenanigans. There are also talks of a faster unarchiving experience, but the Explorer is still slow to load.