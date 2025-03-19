It’s finally here! In 2024, we had high hopes of Microsoft keeping Windows 10 alive for a couple more years, but that dream was shattered in the last few months. Now, Microsoft has started sending out reminders to all Windows 10 users about the impending retirement.

Windows Latest spotted a new email from the Redmond giant related to Windows 10 in our ProtonMail account. We use this email for the Microsoft account of the test PC running Windows 10, which is sadly not capable of running the latest and greatest OS from Microsoft.

The email begins with a bold “End of support for Windows 10 is approaching” heading, followed by direct links to check the upgrade eligibility or purchase a new computer.

Some brief answers

Next up is a FAQ section that tries to answer all the important questions related to Windows 10’s retirement. The first question clarifies the things that’ll happen after October 14, 2025, which includes the end of all kinds of support from Microsoft. It clarifies that all the free support will halt from that day onwards but doesn’t offer any paid alternatives.

After that, there is a brief answer about trading or recycling your old PC if you want to upgrade, followed by an assurance that your PC will work but won’t get updates. However, with time it’ll support fewer apps and will become a hunting ground for malicious actors.

The last question suggests using Windows 11 because of its better features, security, and support, with a redirect to a page describing what’s great about it.

Lastly, there’s an unmissable suggestion to use OneDrive to back up your PC, which is just a bothersome plug, in our opinion. Will OneDrive stop working on Windows 10 after the retirement date? We don’t think so. Its subscription is much more expensive than an SSD or hard drive to back up your PC data.

No Extended Security Updates program details

We were surprised that there was no detail about the ESU even after the company officially announced it. For consumer edition users, a one-year extension is available that keeps your PC safe till October 2026.

There’s a separate tier with varying plan details and complexities for Enterprise users, but we won’t go into that here.

It might be possible that Microsoft doesn’t have faith that some users (which could be easily in millions) will pay $30 for security patches.

On the other hand, it could be a tactic to urge users to upgrade and not even think about the one-year extension. Irrespective of what you do, Windows 10 is a thing of the past now, and you must stick with Windows 11 or pick a new OS instead.