In January 2025, Microsoft started rolling out Paint’s Generative Erase to everyone, followed by Image Creator in February 2025. Now, Microsoft is clubbing all these AI features under the “Copilot” hub button, available within the Paint toolbar. Copilot hub button is now rolling out to everyone on Windows 11 (no Insider program required).

I noticed it today when I updated Paint from the Microsoft Store. While I am not sure when the Copilot button was rolled out to everyone, it seems to have been added a couple of days ago. As soon as you open Paint, you will notice that the Image Creator shortcut has been replaced with the Copilot button.

What happens when you tap on the Copilot icon? It will show three options: Image Creator, Generative Erase, and Background removal. There’s a fourth option called “Cocreator”, which isn’t available for regular Intel or AMD PCs as it requires an NPU-based processor, such as the Snapdragon X Elite or Intel Lunar Lake.

Cocreator lets you turn your drawings into professional artwork. On the other hand, Creator allows you to generate images.

A closer look at the three features inside Paint’s Copilot menu on Windows 11

As I mentioned, the first option is called “Image Creator”, and as the name implies, it allows you to create images using generative AI.

To get started, you just need to select Image Creator option under the Copilot hub, and start describing the image you want to create in the text box. The text box appears on the right side of the Paint app and requires you to enter a description of the artwork you are trying to create.

As shown in the above screenshot, as soon as you describe the image, you’ll be able to choose the style, including Charcoal, Ink Sketch, Watercolor, Oil Painting, Digital Art, Photorealistic, Anime, and Pixel Art. Each style has a representative icon giving a visual hint of its effect, and in our tests, we have selected the “Anime” style.

Now, when we click the Create button, Paint creates three different variants of the image, and we can choose whatever we prefer. We can copy all images or save them to the local storage.

Remember that the feature requires a Microsoft account and is dependent on AI usage credits.

Generative Erase

As shown in the above screenshot, Generative Erase allows you to erase objects from the image.

You need to draw over the area you want to erase, select apply and paint will take care of it.

Remove background

Finally, the third option is background removal, which allows you to remove the background from the images and save the file as a transparent PNG.

It works well and is far more useful than all the other AI features combined in Paint.

It is worth noting that these features are not new, but the Copilot menu is, and it’s now rolling out to everyone on Windows 11. The idea is to club everything in one place, and keep adding new AI features to Paint.