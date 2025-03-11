Windows 11 has several features under development, and since they’re not turned on by default, it’s impossible for regular users to spot them in preview builds. Now, Microsoft is testing smart snap suggestions as a recommendation in the Start menu, and FAQ section to help you understand PC specs via Settings > System > About.

Smart Snap Recommendations in the Start Menu

The Recommendations section of the Start menu is one of the disliked features, but it might soon give you a new reason to look at.

As shown in the screenshot below, recommended section of the Start menu will soon be suggesting the frequently snapped apps. It will allow you to seamlessly start multitasking right from the Start menu itself.

Microsoft confirmed it’s testing ‘snap group’ recommendations, and it will also arrive on Windows 11 24H2 at some point.

Microsoft is trying to improve the Windows 11 experience by anticipating which app combinations you will likely snap.

The accuracy of these suggestions will improve overtime as more user-generated data becomes available.

It will be interesting to see if you can pin these suggested snaps onto the taskbar or not. Having the ability to pin them on the taskbar will enhance the usability of this feature.

FAQ section in Settings

Windows Latest previously reported that Microsoft is testing “Cards” in the Settings > System > About, so you can quickly take a glance at the PC specs.

This feature was first added to Windows 10 and is now being ported to Windows 11 23H2 and 24H2.

So how does the idea work? Well, as shown in the above screenshot, you can quickly view the storage, GPU card and RAM installed, as well as the processor. That’s the whole point of the feature.

We previously reported that About Settings will also get “FAQ” section because it’s present on Windows 10. And now our friend PhantomOfEarth, has now spotted references to “FAQ” section.

FAQ inside System > About will be a great addition as it will help you quickly find answers to common questions.

Please note that the FAQ section is not working at this time and is only a non-clickable section.

However, based on what we have seen on Windows 10, the FAQ section will help you understand if the GPU memory is enough to play games. And how good is the RAM management. It will address the “basic” PC-hardware questions in a very simple language, and mind you, it’s designed for absolute beginners only.

Do not expect advanced open-ended questions and answers. These questions are only for someone who is just getting started with a PC.

What do you think of these two features? Do tell us in the comments below.