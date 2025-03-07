We are always excited about a new PowerToys utility/feature upgrade, and this time it’s related to the Run utility. After recently adding video transcoding capabilities in the app, Microsoft wants to make it easy to hunt for SVG files. You’ll be able to download SVG logo of your favourite company within seconds on Windows 11.

PowerToys will soon add a new enhancement to the Run utility, which you can use to narrow down search results of logos without having to Google them.

We found a brief mention of what the feature will do on the official Github page, with the current status as “in progress.” The explanation simply tells that you can soon access any logo via SVGL in the Run tool.

There’s no official screenshot of how the result will look, but basically, it’ll have a command to access the tool and let you copy the code. We don’t know if you can download the complete logo or can only copy the SVG code and use that in your graphic designing work for a web app or site.

In the next section of the page, a developer, SameerJS6, shared his take on accessing the SVGL library via PowerToys run. He has a third-party plugin for PowerToys that works fine and copies the logo code with a few more options.

You can pick from a light or dark variant or copy the code using the keyboard shortcut or the copy icon. We tried it, and it copied PayPal’s logo code successfully. Our online test in an HTML editor rendered the logo perfectly.

How to access SVG files using PowerToys Run?

If you don’t want to wait until the official feature arrives, you can try out SameerJS6’s plugin in PowerToys. Simply download the archive and then extract it to the %LOCALAPPDATA%\Microsoft\PowerToys\PowerToys Run\Plugins folder on your C drive.

After that, force close PowerToys and relaunch it to help it load the plugin. Go to the Run tool settings and enable the SVGL plugin if it’s inactive.

After that, press Alt + Space to open Run and type svgl “company name” to access the code. Then you can use it in your projects directly.

It’s likely Microsoft’s integration with the SVG logo finder plugin would be somewhat similar, but remember that it’s still being worked on, and we don’t know when SVG in PowerToys will ship for everyone.

In addition, PowerToys is testing AI-powered audio extraction and winget integration, which lets you download apps from Winget without using Windows Terminal.