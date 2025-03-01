A couple of weeks back, Windows 11’s 24H2 CPU requirements caused quite a stir in the community. Microsoft excluded several older generation Intel processors from the list while adding a few Ryzen units to the list. Windows Latest debunked these false assumptions after talking to Microsoft representatives and now the official learn page reflects the same.

Windows Latest spotted the updated text chunk first on the “Windows 11 version 24H2 supported Intel processors” learn page now lists the 8th, 9th, and 10th generation Intel CPUs along with a few other models as well. It confirms the Redmond giant’s mistake of “A page update made on February 13, 2025, did not reflect accurate offerings.” and clarifies the intention of the page.

While everyone can access the page, it’s really meant for OEMs who can use any of the listed chips in their upcoming lineup of Windows 11 24H2 capable PCs. We doubt that OEMs will mass-produce new PCs with such an old lineup, but exceptions can always exist.

Still, you don’t need to fret that your Intel 8th-gen or newer CPU-powered PC won’t be able to upgrade to 24H2. We, however suggest checking the official page to verify that your CPU model is indeed on the list.

Even if your PC doesn’t meet the official requirements, installing the version update manually with an ISO file isn’t as tough as you expect.

Installing Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware still works

For those unaware, Microsoft had published a registry hack to bypass TPM requirements on unsupported PCs. It was recently removed, but we have mentioned the complete steps in this post if you’re interested. Even Rufus and a few other tools can help you bypass the requirements easily. Microsoft hasn’t patched the workaround yet and we’ll keep checking if the trick stops working in future builds.

24H2’s launch didn’t go as Microsoft planned, and it broke a lot of features and had so many bugs that the company placed upgrade blocks until patches arrived. A few of these problems have vanished, but we still can’t say that 24H2 is completely bug-free. 23H2 will retire on Nov 11, 2025, nine months from now and we hope the long list of issues gets patched by then.