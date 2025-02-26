Windows 10 KB5052077 is now rolling out. This is not a big update, and doesn’t have anything new to offer, but it fixes issues with dwm.exe, OpenSSH, and more. It’s available via Updates & Security > Windows Update. You can also download the offline installers (.msu) for KB5052077 update.

KB5052077 is an optional update, so you can skip it if you prefer receiving fixes bundled in this patch with Windows 10’s March 2025 security update. Or you can grab it today if you are not able to keep up with OpenSSH login failures anymore and you also have issues with dwm.exe, which has been crashing since late last year.

As soon as I checked for updates, “2025-02 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 10 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5052077)” showed up automatically. In my case, it started downloading automatically, which should not happen because it’s an optional update, which makes me wonder if there’s a bug causing forced installations?

Be careful when you check for updates on Windows 10. While I am not saying that Windows 10 KB5052077 is a buggy release, it’s still an optional “preview” update at the end of the day. You should decide whether you need these fixes today or you can let others test it for you.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5052077

Windows 10 KB5052077 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

As I mentioned at the outset, you can grab this update by checking for updates under Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update. However, you can also use the Microsoft Update Catalog linked above.

This will give you access to .msu offline installers, so you can install the update whenever you want and without an active internet connection.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19045.5555

Windows 10 Build 19045.5555 is an optional release with plenty of minor bug fixes and improvements.

With today’s update, Microsoft has fixed an issue where dwm.exe would stop responding or working on Windows 10. It would crash or freeze repeatedly, which means the system could glitch when rendering graphics.

Windows Latest can confirm that Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) issues are finally patched with Windows 10 KB5052077. This means the OS should now properly handle visual effects like transparency and animations.

Here is the full rundown of bug fixes in Windows 10 KB5052077:

DST changes are now available in Paraguay.

If you use Narrator, you’ll get a couple of minor fixes. For example, Microsoft has fixed an issue where Chinese IME is not properly declared for quick actions. A bug where the Chinese IME Suggestion heading has been fixed and another issue where the Narrator does not define the control type for an opt-in item has been fixed.

Last but not least, Microsoft has fixed issues with OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) connections where the service fails to establish SSH connections. After the January 2025 updates, some users noticed that OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) would fail to establish an SSH connection.

When the OpenSSH connections failed, Windows also did not correctly record the logs, so it was unclear what went wrong, and users were asked to start the sshd.exe manually.

According to a support document updated last month, Windows 10’s bug affected everyone, including enterprises and education customers.

The company also offered a workaround, but it’s no longer required because OpenSSH issues are now patched in today’s update.