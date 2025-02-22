Windows 11's new Start menu layout

Windows 11 24H2 and even 23H3 are getting a new Start menu layout for the “All” apps page that organizes apps or games based on their category. There are two new ways to organize your apps on the Start menu. The first option allows you to show apps in a Name-based Grid layout, while the second option lets you have a category view for apps.

This year’s first big update for the Start menu does not change Windows 11’s flagship feature dramatically, but some of you might really like it, especially if you prefer a live tiles-like arrangement or iOS category view for apps.

sub category boxes in start menu windows 11 beta

Windows Latest first reported about the redesigned Start menu’s “All” section in 2024, and we recently shared our hands-on experience with the leaked version.

Today, Microsoft posted a blog post to officially confirm the existence of the leaked Start menu upgrade.

Microsoft promised the feature would be available on Windows 11 23H2 in the coming weeks, but if you’re interested, you can join the Beta Channel to test the updated layout today.

Although it’s not mentioned, Windows Latest understands that Windows 11 24H2 is also getting the new Start menu layout.

Let’s take a closer look at new Start in Windows 11

So, what’s so special about the new Start menu?

Name grid in Start menu

As shown in the above screenshot, the new Start menu “All” page can now list your apps in a grid that arranges them in alphabetical order (Name grid).

This means each app now has a tile icon, and you can see apps like Adobe After Effects, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, and Reader listed under the letter A.

Windows 11 Start menu redesign

There is also a new “Category” view that groups apps under their respective category.

It looks more spacious and clean, thanks to larger icons. While I don’t want to compare it with the beloved Windows Start live tiles, it does appear like small tiles. At the same time, it also looks a lot like category-organized apps on iOS.

Folder view in Start menu Category layout

Microsoft does not allow you to create your own category, and it’s possible that the company is using some type of small language model to group apps together.

New Start menu vs old
Old layout (existing) Vs. New Layout

Currently, the Start menu offers a simple list of apps running down the left side in alphabetical order. However, instead of grid tiles, each app has its own icon and text next to it, but it’s not properly organized.

It is worth noting that Microsoft is still testing the feature with testers in the Beta Channel and has nothing to share about its general availability.

However, Windows Latest understands that Microsoft could ship the new Start menu on Windows 11 23H2 and 24H2 within two months.

More Start menu changes are planned

Also, this isn’t the only Start menu upgrade we’re getting in 2025.

Start menu with Phone Link app

As you can see in the above screenshot, Windows Latest previously tested a new sidebar for the Start menu that allows you to view notifications, messages and apps opened on your Android phone.

Share window from Send file button in Start menu

At the same time, the Start menu now also lets you send files to your Android phone. This feature is optional and works over the existing Phone Link integration.

Do you like the new Start menu? Let us know in the comments below.

