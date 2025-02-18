Last year, Microsoft added a Spotlight feature for Windows 11. This allows you to personalize your desktop with Bing’s curated wallpapers. At the same time, Spotlight lets you learn more about the wallpaper, including its historical significance and a couple of facts. Now, Microsoft is integrating Copilot into Spotlight.

As pointed out by Phantom on X, Build 22635.4945 gives you greater control over the Spotlight feature, and it lets you dig into the wallpapers by searching for details in Copilot. The updated context menu isn’t available for users yet, but Windows Latest turned it on by modifying the system code.

Windows Latest compared the new menu with the old one, and there are multiple new options in the context menu. These include Settings, Switch to Next Picture, Ask More Photos, a few image-related options, and an Open option.

All these options previously appeared in the main flyout card when you hovered over the “Learn more about the picture” icon.

You can still open the flyout on hover that displays only the four images, the author’s name, a like button, and a Learn More button.

However, when you right-click “Learn about this picture” icon, you’ll notice that the menu is now structured and lets you access Settings, Switch to the next picture, Ask Copilot, See more photos, and more.

If you select the Copilot button, it will automatically upload the image to the Copilot app and ask it to tell you more about the current desktop background.

For those unaware, Windows Lockscreen is also getting these improvements. This means you can learn more about the wallpaper from the lock screen as well, but you’ll need to click on the Like button to view the details.

Taskbar share option and OneDrive Resume

In addition to Spotlight improvements, you can now share files from the Taskbar jumplists and system tray.

Earlier, Microsoft added the option to the Start menu, and now it works for apps that list previously opened files in an app. It’s gradually rolling out so we didn’t get to try the feature yet.

Similarly, the OneDrive Resume feature is available that lets you work on documents that you recently closed on your Phone. However, it doesn’t work most of the time and has a long list of requirements.